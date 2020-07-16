Is this really happening? Plus: Launching College Football; Corey Crawford Is "Unfit To Play;" Don't Bank On The Chicago Marathon; Fluky Fire Singe Sounders; Red Stars vs. Reign, and more!

* Bleacher Nation: White Sox Vs. Cubs In Wrigley Field Exhibition On ESPN Sunday Night.

* The Cubs open their regular season at home Friday night, July 24th, with a three-game series against the Brewers.

* The White Sox open their regular season with a three-game series in Cleveland, starting Monday night, July 27.

* Bleed Cubbie Blue: City Has Approved Friday Night Games At Wrigley For 2020.

* Eater: Cubs Want Street Dining In Front Of Wrigley.

* MLB: Moncada Back In Camp After COVID Recovery.

* Cubbies Crib: Cubs Had To Go With Kyle Hendricks, Not Yu Darvish, On Opening Day.

* Save our clichés!

* Let the freak organ fly.

* The NFL's Silent Game.

* WGN-TV: Anthony Rizzo Sheds 25 Pounds During Quarantine.

* Tribune: Clock Ticks On Anthony Rizzo's Return From A 'Frustrating' Back Injury.

* Let's make this the funnest 60-game season ever.

* Varsity Blues trailer:

* True Blue LA: Terrance Gore Might Find A Spot With The Dodgers.

* Tampa Bay Times: Devil Rays Think Outside The Box With Five Infielders, Two Outfielders.

(According to the Beachwood Style Guide, they will always be the Devil Rays to us.)

* Levine, The Score: Rodon Ready To Return To Rotation.

* How MLB intrasquad games are like Bears training camp.

32:15: Launching College Football.

* Pantagraph: Illinois Football To Ban Tailgating, Limit Memorial Stadium To 20% Capacity And Require Masks During The 2020 Season.

* Rutter: "People in charge of making life-and-death decisions about athletes are speaking with more clarity and wisdom about perilous decisions than anyone demanding a cattle call return to schools."

* Coffman: "The situation is dire, man. We're in big trouble."

* Forde, SI: Trump's Fumbling Of The Coronavirus Crisis Could Kill The College Football Season.

* O'Brien, Sun-Times: IHSA Getting Out Of Return-To-Play Business, Will Let Other State Agencies Take The Lead.

47:24: Corey Crawford Is "Unfit To Play."

* Emma, The Score: "The Blackhawks aren't at liberty to discuss details of players' health as part of the NHL's return-to-play protocols."

51:35: Don't Bank On The Chicago Marathon.

* Wikipedia: "The Modern Era Chicago Marathon was founded over the objection of Ed Kelly, Chicago Park District Superintendent who refused permission to run in the parks or along the Lake Michigan lakefront.

"With the help of Lee Flaherty, the event's founder who operated out of Flair House in the Near North Side community area of Chicago, Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley's support for the marathon was enlisted.

"Although Mayor Daley died, his successor Michael Anthony Bilandic approved the race and got Kelly on board. Michael Bilandic, a runner, and his wife actually passed out medals at the first marathon on September 25, 1977.

"This first edition of the modern Chicago Marathon was called the Mayor Daley Marathon. Flaherty footed the bill for the first race, which had no sponsors. He again footed the bill in 1978 when the race was again called the Mayor Daley Marathon. In 1979, however, Beatrice Foods became the first race sponsor."

59:55: Fluky Fire Singe Sounders.

* Coffman: "It was their best win in years."

* Hot Time In Old Town: Of Goals From Berić And Pineda, Chicago Fire Beat Seattle Sounders 2-1 To Open MLS Is Back Tournament.

1:01:52: Red Stars vs. Reign.

* Mikula, Tribune: After Scoring Just 2 Goals In 4 Games, Red Stars Hope To Find Footing In NWSL Knockout Round.

