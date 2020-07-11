We're day-to-day, folks. Including: Play (COVID) Ball!; Unless Someone Dies, Part 2; Blackhawk's Life Mattered; Cubs Closer Posers; If The Pros Can't Get It Together, How Can High Schools And Colleges?; Oh, Canada; WNBA Dedicates Season To Social Justice; Red Stars Life, and more!

-

SHOW NOTES

* 312.

* Youth softball is on!

* The Positive Coaching Alliance.

* Noahbbatacola.

-

7:07: Play (COVID) Ball!

* Coffman: "Let's bust out all the classics."

* The Wrigleyville petri dish.

* Sun-Times: 2 Hurt In River North Shootout Involving Concealed-Carry Holder.

* Capitol Fax: Pick a lane, Wirepoints.

-

18:13 Unless Someone Dies, Part 2.

Giants' Buster Posey opts out of MLB season after he and his wife adopt newborn twins https://t.co/NUdrsr6UTx — Post Sports (@PostSports) July 11, 2020

*

Feeling informed can be a salve, but being overwhelmed by tragedy serves no purpose. https://t.co/1cHlkHnsIO — WIRED (@WIRED) July 9, 2020

+

The Cubs are extending their dugout for this season so players can social distance but not have to sit in the stands, per David Ross. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 11, 2020

-

30:07: Blackhawk's Life Mattered.

* Rutter: "Blackhawks management and their fans are laboring under a self-enhanced delusion. Just because you stole something a long time ago does not make it yours."

* Rutter: A Blackhawks Proposal.

-

33:44: Cubs Closer Posers.

* Tribune: Cubs Release Morrow.

* AP: Craig Kimbrel Looking To Bounce Back After Tough Debut With Cubs.

-

38:49: Pandemic PECOTA!

-

50:36: If The Pros Can't Get It Together, How Can High Schools And Colleges?

* Washington Post: The College Football Season Is In Trouble.

* Yahoo: Dallas Schools Superintendent Has Serious Doubts About Texas High School Football In The Fall.

* Sun-Times: IHSA Revises Return-To-Play Rules, Won't Allow Any Physical Contact At Summer Practices.

* Tribune: Chicago Public Schools Student Athletes Can Start Summer Workouts Next Week, But with COVID-19 Precautions.

-

55:10 Oh, Canada.

* NHL: Edmonton, Toronto Chosen As Hub Cities For NHL Return-To-Play Plan.

American Passports Are Worthless Now: most of the world is now off-limits to the U.S., if you can get a passport at all https://t.co/A9cM9qq4Fe — Waxy.org (@waxy) July 10, 2020

-

1:00:27: WNBA Dedicates Season To Social Justice.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, has written WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert to express her opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement and ask the league to put an American flag on every jersey. https://t.co/5baNXQ5orM — ESPN (@espn) July 7, 2020

-

1:04:35: Red Stars Life.

Three things I learned this week about life in the NWSL bubble:



1. The Red Stars are not just ultra competitive on the field #KTSE



2. Crumbl Cookies is the move



3. NERTZ + Morgan Brian = 🏆



Confused? Read all about it here: https://t.co/Ei4VnTA37V — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) July 11, 2020

+

My latest on @CBSSports, an interview with @chiredstarsPR defender Sarah Gorden. Read about how she's transitioned into a leader this year for the team in light of Black Lives Matter and how she intends to show the work while leading the way.#NWSL #MKOThttps://t.co/661LfgqH87 — Sandra 💙💯 (@SandHerrera_) July 11, 2020

+

For tomorrow's PRIDE game, the Red Stars are taking part in @sarahlgorden's Pass It On Challenge by pledging $100 for each goal we score during the game to @BSAllianceChi - the first Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ Center located on the South Side of Chicago. ❤️💛💚💙💜🖤 pic.twitter.com/zhVQF6fclM — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) July 11, 2020

-

STOPPAGE: 10:43

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

