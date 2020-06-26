Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #311: Unless Someone Dies

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Sports now really a life and death proposition. Plus: The Washington Appropriators: Coach Loves The Princess Bride; Seeing Red Stars; Q-Anon; COVID Cubbie; Dash Cam; Hubba Bubbles; I'd Tap That; and Beachwood Sports Specials.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #311: Unless Someone Dies

-

SHOW NOTES

* 311.

:49: So Much News For So Little Sport.

* Coffman: Your Move, Dan.

-

14:35: Coach Loves The Princess Bride.

-

22:30: Seeing Red Stars.

-

26:26: Is Baseball Back To Stay?

* Coffman: "Things are going forward unless someone dies.

-

30:26: Q-Anon.

* Those had to be awfully sharp dishes. We suspect the Deep State.

-

38:09: COVID Cubbie.

-

39:55: The State Of Play.

* Absurdities and assumptions.

* Wired: Women's Roller Derby Has A Plan For COVID-19, And It Kicks Ass.

-

48:17: Dash Cam.

-

54:06: Hubba Bubbles.

* Sun-Times: NHL Will Reportedly Reject Chicago, Choose Toronto And Edmonton As Hub Cities.

* Tribune: Chicago May Host Second NBA Bubble.

-

57:27: I'd Tap That.

-

58:22: Beachwood Sports Specials.

* Wallenstein: Service Time.

* Rutter: Remember The '85 Bears? No, Actually You Don't.

* Mashable: Sorry Internet, Sinbad Never Played A Genie And Shazam Doesn't Exist.

-

STOPPAGE: 2:30

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

More from Beachwood Sports »

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #310: Baseball Is Back! (But Is It Really?)

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

The virus doesn't care how much you want to watch a game. Plus: Other Sports Are Also Back Pending Death; Pandemic Baseball Sucks; Hub Bubs; Hall Of Fame Hossa; The Mystery Of Mitch's Motivation; Choking On Chalk; and It Was Unmistakably A Noose.

Continue reading "The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #310: Baseball Is Back! (But Is It Really?)" »

Posted on Jun 26, 2020

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #309: Life In The Fast Lane

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Walls are falling. Plus: Rob Manfred Is A Cop; Wet Hot American Long Gone Summer; Bubble Life; Better At It Than Baseball; and Belmont Betting.

Continue reading "The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #309: Life In The Fast Lane" »

Posted on Jun 19, 2020

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #308: We're All NASCAR Now

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

A moment when everything seems possible. Plus: MLB Draft's Dizzying Heights Of Hype; We Blame The (Lying) Owners; The Neverending Sammy Sosa Saga; and NBA & NHL Flux.

Continue reading "The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #308: We're All NASCAR Now" »

Posted on Jun 12, 2020