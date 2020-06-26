Sports now really a life and death proposition. Plus: The Washington Appropriators: Coach Loves The Princess Bride; Seeing Red Stars; Q-Anon; COVID Cubbie; Dash Cam; Hubba Bubbles; I'd Tap That; and Beachwood Sports Specials.

SHOW NOTES

* 311.

:49: So Much News For So Little Sport.

* Coffman: Your Move, Dan.

14:35: Coach Loves The Princess Bride.

22:30: Seeing Red Stars.

Julie Ertz and Casey Short share an emotional moment during the national anthem prior to kick-off. pic.twitter.com/R8fkn4KiJL — CBS Sports Soccer (@CBSSportsSoccer) July 1, 2020

26:26: Is Baseball Back To Stay?

* Coffman: "Things are going forward unless someone dies.

30:26: Q-Anon.

* Those had to be awfully sharp dishes. We suspect the Deep State.

38:09: COVID Cubbie.

"I got crushed," Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said of symptoms that included six consecutive days of 100-plus temperatures and breathing difficulties that reached serious enough levels he was hospitalized 12 days into the ordeal. https://t.co/JI9WNbEytq — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) July 1, 2020

39:55: The State Of Play.

* Absurdities and assumptions.

* Wired: Women's Roller Derby Has A Plan For COVID-19, And It Kicks Ass.

48:17: Dash Cam.

Cam Newton contract: 1 yr $1.05m minimum base. Just $550k guaranteed at signing Up to $6.45m in incentives/per game roster bonuses. And no clause restricting a 2021 franchise tag. Patriots get a former MVP for less than many pay backup OL — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) July 1, 2020

54:06: Hubba Bubbles.

* Sun-Times: NHL Will Reportedly Reject Chicago, Choose Toronto And Edmonton As Hub Cities.

* Tribune: Chicago May Host Second NBA Bubble.

57:27: I'd Tap That.

via Front Office Sports:



Tap-to-cheer programs for fans to light up seats!



I also like the idea of allowing fans to buy cardboard cutouts of themselves ... how about tap-to-cheer, boo, etc. instead of fake crowd noise ... tap-to-hold-up-your-phone, tap-to-yawn, etc. pic.twitter.com/IwM3QLFvV0 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 29, 2020

58:22: Beachwood Sports Specials.

* Wallenstein: Service Time.

* Rutter: Remember The '85 Bears? No, Actually You Don't.

* Mashable: Sorry Internet, Sinbad Never Played A Genie And Shazam Doesn't Exist.

STOPPAGE: 2:30

