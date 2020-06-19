Walls are falling. Plus: Rob Manfred Is A Cop; Wet Hot American Long Gone Summer; Bubble Life; Better At It Than Baseball; and Belmont Betting.

SHOW NOTES

* 309.

* Jim Coffman: Not a chemist.

1:10: Life In The Fast Lane.

* Texas Monthly: The Damning History Behind UT's "The Eyes Of Texas" Song.

* AP: NCAA Expands Ban, Joins SEC In Targeting Confederate Flag.

* Yahoo: Mike Gundy Continues Talking About OAN T-Shirt.

* ESPN: Kirk Ferentz Admits 'Blind Spot' On Black Players' Issues.

* Sports Illustrated: James Daniels Amid Center of Controversy With Iowa.

* Calvin & Co.:

As long as we're taking down statues of dead baseball owners like Calvin Griffith, what about live baseball owners like the Ricketts family? (https://t.co/38zypgm01v) https://t.co/8qNO9qZ8oG — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 19, 2020

+

Here's Nick Coleman's full 1978 column that led to Calvin Griffith's statue being removed today. https://t.co/oVoInNoSgg — David Brauer (@dbrauer) June 19, 2020

+

11/ Kerr notes Griffith had a racist history. A Chicago reporter had written a similar account 20 years earlier, overhearing a private MLB owners' meeting thru a hotel floor vent. He quoted Griffith saying, "The trend in Washington is getting to be all colored." #griffithstatue — David Brauer (@dbrauer) June 19, 2020

* Gonzales, Tribune: Shawon Dunston's Advice For Ed Howard.

* Hoge, NBC Sports Chicago: Why Rick Renteria Refuses To Complain About Coronavirus's Impact On Baseball.

* Ryan, Tribune: Lovie Smith's Illinois Staff Has 8 Black Coaches - More Than Any FBS Program.

* John Shoop, News & Observer: North Carolina's Athletic Director Says He Doesn't Know Why Racism Endures. His School Shows Why.

43:08: Rob Manfred Is A Cop.

* Rutter: How To (Pretend To) Negotiate A Labor Deal.

* Wolfe, man:

Agent Joel Wolfe on @MLB owners crying poverty:



"The Marlins played without fans for 15 years, yet still managed to give a player the biggest contract in sports history (Stanton), and then sold the team for a Billion dollar profit, with 5 competing buyers." — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) June 15, 2020



* Wallenstein: I've Had It.

51:52: Wet Hot American Long Gone Summer.

* "The film features an ensemble cast, including Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce, Molly Shannon, Paul Rudd, Christopher Meloni, Michael Showalter (and various other members of the sketch comedy group The State), Elizabeth Banks, Ken Marino, Michael Ian Black, Bradley Cooper (in his film debut), Amy Poehler, Zak Orth, and A. D. Miles."

vs.

* The film features Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and an elephant.

54:07: Bubble Life.

* New York Times: The NBA Is Coming Back. There Are 113 Pages of New Rules.

* Zorn, Tribune: We May Still Be In The Early Stages Of The Pandemic.

* Queuing theory.

1:04:56: Better At It Than Baseball.

* The NHL, MLS, NWSL and WNBA.

1:06:20: Betting The Baby Belmont.

* With mic'd up jockeys.

STOPPAGE: 13:27

