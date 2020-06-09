Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #308: We're All NASCAR Now

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

A moment when everything seems possible. Plus: MLB Draft's Dizzying Heights Of Hype; We Blame The (Lying) Owners; The Neverending Sammy Sosa Saga; and NBA & NHL Flux.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #308: We're All NASCAR Now

-

SHOW NOTES

* 308.

:41: We're All NASCAR Now.

* "The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."

* The Black Bubba.

* Coffman: "It seems right now that everything is possible."

* Rhodes: "Right now, everything is on the table - all kinds or arrangements for society."

* New York Daily News: Teen Who Recorded George Floyd Video Is Getting Therapy For Trauma.

* Frank Luntz:

-

* Athletes in the weeds:

-

* Eugene Robinson: Trump Might Go Down In History As The Last President Of The Confederacy.

* Coffman: Monstrous cohorts in the North.

* Post-recording Coffman e-mail: "One thing I just read that I didn't know: The guys Bragg and Hood were indeed two of the worst generals in American history."

* New York Times: LeBron James And Other Stars Form A Voting Rights Group.

* Washington Post: Michael Jordan Pledges $100 Million In Support Of Social Justice.

* NPR: U.S. Soccer Lifts Ban On Kneeling During National Anthem.

* Tribune: Theo Epstein Helped MLB Initiate A Drive To Donate More Than $1 Million To 5 Organizations That Support Black Lives Matter.

* AP: In Wake Of Protests, Epstein Says Cubs Planning To Create Diversity Committee.

37:40: Baseball Draft's Dizzying Heights Of Hype.

*

-

45:26: We Blame The (Lying) Owners.

*

-

* FiveThirtyEight: How Much Do MLB Players Really Make?

-

50:56: The Neverending Sammy Sosa Saga.

* Sullivan & Greenstein, Tribune: What Was It Like To Cover Sammy Sosa's Career In Chicago? Simply Put, He Was One Of A Kind.

* Gonzales, Tribune: Sammy Sosa Came Of Age For The Cubs In 1998.

* Rhodes: The Hall of Fame should have a PED wing.

* Don't forget about the corked bat.

* Why the Cubs don't welcome him back.

1:00:50: NBA & NHL Flux.

* AP: NHL Camps To Open July 10 If League, Players Agree To Resume.

* The Salt Lake Tribune: As NBA Lays Out More Details About Resuming Season In Orlando, Some Players Are Raising Concerns.

-

STOPPAGE: 4:40

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

