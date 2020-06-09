A moment when everything seems possible. Plus: MLB Draft's Dizzying Heights Of Hype; We Blame The (Lying) Owners; The Neverending Sammy Sosa Saga; and NBA & NHL Flux.

SHOW NOTES

* 308.

:41: We're All NASCAR Now.

* "The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."

* The Black Bubba.

* Coffman: "It seems right now that everything is possible."

* Rhodes: "Right now, everything is on the table - all kinds or arrangements for society."

* New York Daily News: Teen Who Recorded George Floyd Video Is Getting Therapy For Trauma.

* Frank Luntz:

What the George Floyd protests have already changed - Slate



"In my 35 years of polling, I've never seen opinion shift this fast or deeply," wrote conservative pollster Frank Luntz. "We are a different country today than just 30 days ago." https://t.co/tqdf9PYESp — Aakar Patel (@Aakar__Patel) June 9, 2020

* Athletes in the weeds:

More than 1,400 professional athletes and coaches from the NFL, NBA, and MLB--including, for example, Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Drew Brees, Alex Bregman, and Steve Kerr--and have endorsed the Amash-Pressley Ending Qualified Immunity Act.



Here's the letter: https://t.co/fcTwbFOHNr — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 10, 2020

* Eugene Robinson: Trump Might Go Down In History As The Last President Of The Confederacy.

* Coffman: Monstrous cohorts in the North.

* Post-recording Coffman e-mail: "One thing I just read that I didn't know: The guys Bragg and Hood were indeed two of the worst generals in American history."

* New York Times: LeBron James And Other Stars Form A Voting Rights Group.

* Washington Post: Michael Jordan Pledges $100 Million In Support Of Social Justice.

* NPR: U.S. Soccer Lifts Ban On Kneeling During National Anthem.

* Tribune: Theo Epstein Helped MLB Initiate A Drive To Donate More Than $1 Million To 5 Organizations That Support Black Lives Matter.

* AP: In Wake Of Protests, Epstein Says Cubs Planning To Create Diversity Committee.

37:40: Baseball Draft's Dizzying Heights Of Hype.

.@GDubCub sees 𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐄 potential for Ed Howard.



Gordon and @thekapman discuss the #Cubs' first round pick and more on the latest Cubs Talk Podcast 🎧



Apple: https://t.co/I5hbEdoaUI

Google: https://t.co/7b163iv0t9

Spotify: https://t.co/9num2V1NdB pic.twitter.com/EEI7QXk9Od — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) June 12, 2020

Garrett Crochet, Tennessee 6-6 lefty, is White Sox first pick. One of his comps is Chris Sale. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 11, 2020

45:26: We Blame The (Lying) Owners.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty ImagesChicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts disputed that Major League Baseball owners rake in exorbitant amounts of cash f...https://t.co/nXHKwdsDiw — Salty Sardonic - Sports (@SportsSalty) June 6, 2020

'"The industry isn't very profitable, to be quite honest," Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr.'

"You know what other company isn't very NET profitable? Amazon."-Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer https://t.co/17ZAwskUlj — pete from manhattan (@pete_manhattan) June 12, 2020

* FiveThirtyEight: How Much Do MLB Players Really Make?

50:56: The Neverending Sammy Sosa Saga.

* Sullivan & Greenstein, Tribune: What Was It Like To Cover Sammy Sosa's Career In Chicago? Simply Put, He Was One Of A Kind.

* Gonzales, Tribune: Sammy Sosa Came Of Age For The Cubs In 1998.

* Rhodes: The Hall of Fame should have a PED wing.

* Don't forget about the corked bat.

* Why the Cubs don't welcome him back.

1:00:50: NBA & NHL Flux.

* AP: NHL Camps To Open July 10 If League, Players Agree To Resume.

* The Salt Lake Tribune: As NBA Lays Out More Details About Resuming Season In Orlando, Some Players Are Raising Concerns.

STOPPAGE: 4:40

