Cancel culture. Plus: Defund Baseball; Bring On The Blackhawks; Bulls Miss Playoffs; Coffman Wish Granted; and Biggs Time.

-

SHOW NOTES

* 307.

2:00: Cancel Culture.

* Drew Brees.

-

* Vic Fangio.

"After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong."



A statement from Head Coach Vic Fangio: pic.twitter.com/5yNNDn9VzY — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 3, 2020

-

* Washington Redskins.

Washington Redskins... Thank you for your racial sensitivity https://t.co/QwoqfDzx5J — 3rd amendment activist (@TheEpicDept) June 2, 2020

-

* Akiem Hicks.

Akiem Hicks says it's clear to him that Colin Kaepernick lost his career because of kneeing then drops a bomb in the middle of the conversation: "We signed Mike Glennon." — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) June 3, 2020

-

* Coffman: The NFL Should Do This One Simple Thing.

-

* Brian Urlacher.

Brian Urlacher has weighed in. pic.twitter.com/Re1sYwDiYC — Jason Goff (@Jason1Goff) June 2, 2020

-

* Jonathan Toews.

-

* Coffman on Twitter!

-

* Pete Ricketts.

Pastor Jarrod Parker of St. Mark's Baptist Church in Omaha: In a meeting with black pastors, other black leaders, the Mayor, and the Police Chief, Gov. Pete Ricketts said "The problem I have with you people..." #JusticeForJamesScurlock pic.twitter.com/zEe51iuIuZ — Dave Sund (@davesund) June 2, 2020

-

* Tom Ricketts.

Cubs owner disputes idea MLB teams 'hoard' cash: Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said most MLB teams' yearly revenues go right back into the team and that "the league itself does not make a lot of cash." https://t.co/Zi6O0VYdWV pic.twitter.com/o7UlX3VhWc — JPDAILYSPORTS (@JCPGATA) June 2, 2020

-

22:45: Defund Baseball.

* Wallenstein: I've Had It.

-

* Tim Anderson.

Since becoming White Sox teammates, Tim Anderson and Lucas Giolito have had a lot of frank discussions about race. Last week, the pair became two of the first ⚾️ stars to speak up about George Floyd.



On a friendship between teammates and hard discussions:https://t.co/J8sIIBFaWl — joon lee (@joonlee) June 2, 2020

-

30:05: Bring On The Blackhawks.

* Connor McDavid.

-

33:40: Bulls Miss Playoffs.

* Now team can fire Jim Boylen.

-

39:05: Other Sports Also Back While Baseball Botches It:

* MLS, Players Agree To Orlando Tournament.

* NASCAR/IndyCar Doubleheader On July 4th Weekend Without Fans . . . But Indy 500 In August With Fans.

* Arlington To (Try To) Resume WIthout Fans . . . But Triple Crown Will Be Bogus!

-

45:25: Jean Lenti Ponsetto Finally Grants Coffman One Of His Biggest Wishes By Announcing Retirement.

-

50:36: Biggs Time.

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

