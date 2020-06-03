Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #307: Black Lives Finally (Might) Matter
Cancel culture. Plus: Defund Baseball; Bring On The Blackhawks; Bulls Miss Playoffs; Coffman Wish Granted; and Biggs Time.
SHOW NOTES
* 307.
2:00: Cancel Culture.
* Drew Brees.
View this post on Instagram
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it's like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening...and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.
* Vic Fangio.
"After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong."— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 3, 2020
A statement from Head Coach Vic Fangio: pic.twitter.com/5yNNDn9VzY
* Washington Redskins.
Washington Redskins... Thank you for your racial sensitivity https://t.co/QwoqfDzx5J— 3rd amendment activist (@TheEpicDept) June 2, 2020
* Akiem Hicks.
Akiem Hicks says it's clear to him that Colin Kaepernick lost his career because of kneeing then drops a bomb in the middle of the conversation: "We signed Mike Glennon."— Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) June 3, 2020
* Coffman: The NFL Should Do This One Simple Thing.
* Brian Urlacher.
Brian Urlacher has weighed in. pic.twitter.com/Re1sYwDiYC— Jason Goff (@Jason1Goff) June 2, 2020
* Jonathan Toews.
View this post on Instagram
A lot of people may claim these riots and acts of destruction are a terrible response. I'll be the first to admit that as a white male that was also my first reaction. But who am I to tell someone that their pain is not real? Especially when it is at a boiling point and impossible to hold in anymore. It's obviously coming from a place of truth. This reaction isn't coming out of thin air. I'm not condoning or approving the looting, but are we really going to sit here and say that peaceful protesting is the only answer? There has been plenty of time for that, and if it was the answer we would've given it our full attention long ago. Listen to these two men debate. They are lost, they are in pain. They strived for a better future but as they get older they realize their efforts may be futile. They don't know the answer of how to solve this problem for the next generation of black women and men. This breaks my heart. I can't pretend for a second that I know what it feels like to walk in a black man's shoes. However, seeing the video of George Floyd's death and the violent reaction across the country moved me to tears. It has pushed me to think, how much pain are black people and other minorities really feeling? What have Native American people dealt with in both Canada and US? What is it really like to grow up in their world? Where am I ignorant about the privileges that I may have that others don't? Compassion to me is at least trying to FEEL and UNDERSTAND what someone else is going through. For just a moment maybe I can try to see the world through their eyes. Covid has been rough but it has given us the opportunity to be much less preoccupied with our busy lives. We can no longer distract ourselves from the truth of what is going on. My message isn't for black people and what they should do going forward. My message is to white people to open our eyes and our hearts. That's the only choice we have, otherwise this will continue. Let's choose to fight hate and fear with love and awareness. Ask not what can you do for me, but what can I do for you? Be the one to make the first move. In the end, love conquers all. #blacklivesmatter
* Pete Ricketts.
Pastor Jarrod Parker of St. Mark's Baptist Church in Omaha: In a meeting with black pastors, other black leaders, the Mayor, and the Police Chief, Gov. Pete Ricketts said "The problem I have with you people..." #JusticeForJamesScurlock pic.twitter.com/zEe51iuIuZ— Dave Sund (@davesund) June 2, 2020
-
* Tom Ricketts.
Cubs owner disputes idea MLB teams 'hoard' cash: Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said most MLB teams' yearly revenues go right back into the team and that "the league itself does not make a lot of cash." https://t.co/Zi6O0VYdWV pic.twitter.com/o7UlX3VhWc— JPDAILYSPORTS (@JCPGATA) June 2, 2020
22:45: Defund Baseball.
* Wallenstein: I've Had It.
* Tim Anderson.
Since becoming White Sox teammates, Tim Anderson and Lucas Giolito have had a lot of frank discussions about race. Last week, the pair became two of the first ⚾️ stars to speak up about George Floyd.— joon lee (@joonlee) June 2, 2020
On a friendship between teammates and hard discussions:https://t.co/J8sIIBFaWl
30:05: Bring On The Blackhawks.
33:40: Bulls Miss Playoffs.
* Now team can fire Jim Boylen.
39:05: Other Sports Also Back While Baseball Botches It:
* MLS, Players Agree To Orlando Tournament.
* NASCAR/IndyCar Doubleheader On July 4th Weekend Without Fans . . . But Indy 500 In August With Fans.
* Arlington To (Try To) Resume WIthout Fans . . . But Triple Crown Will Be Bogus!
45:25: Jean Lenti Ponsetto Finally Grants Coffman One Of His Biggest Wishes By Announcing Retirement.
50:36: Biggs Time.
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
