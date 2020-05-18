Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #305: The Last Dance Has Been Danced
Bad pizza, Cheap Trick and Luc Longley. Plus: Remembering Jerry Sloan & Michael McCaskey; Matt Nagy Admits What Media Toadies Won't; The Bundesliga, NASCAR, Golf And The Pseudo-Triple Crown Are (Sorta) Back; and Steve's New iPhone And The Saga Surrounding It.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 305.
:13: Steve's New Phone And The Saga Surrounding It.
* Chen, New York Times: Apple iPhone SE Review: A Superb Smartphone For A Humble Price.
Rhodes Note: We live in a world where $400 is a humble price, but so be it. Should be $99, though.
* Maybe this isn't new, but it is to me: You can now buy "certified pre-owned" phones.
* FYI: Phones stores are "essential." My Verizon store rep told me they're serving a lot first responders who need to keep their phones working - or simply need a working phone.
* Damn you, White Sox!
* Rhodes: "Mundanity is being heightened."
12:20: Remembering Jerry Sloan.
* NBA: Hall Of Fame Coach Jerry Sloan Passes Away At 78.
* Sun-Times: Jerry Sloan Remembered As "The Original Bull."
* Sam Smith:
"Until Jordan came along, Sloan was Mr. Chicago Bull. Everyone knew that."@SamSmithHoops wrote this tribute to Jerry Sloan in 2009:— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 22, 2020
-
24:49: The Last Dance Has Been Danced.
* Coffman: They Weren't Coming Back.
* Rhodes: When They Broke Up The Bulls.
* Luc Longley!
* Scottie Pippen is the Cheap Trick of the NBA.
* Greenberg, Sun-Times: Scottie Pippen Was The Ultimate Wingman, But The No. 2 Player In The '90s? That's A Stretch.
* Coffman: "18 Fouls To Give."
* The Bad Pizza Game:
Flu Game? Trainer says MJ had bad pizza https://t.co/4CUZecw7pa— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 12, 2019
* CBS Sports: Former Jazz Forward Anotoine Carr Says Bulls Had Playboy Models Deliver Cake To Hotel Rooms During NBA Finals.
* What Michael Jordan Was Really Listening To.
* CBS Sports: VICE TV Releasing One Man And His Shoes Documentary, On The Story Behind Michael Jordan's Nike Sneakers.
48:45: Remembering Michael McCaskey.
* Coffman: "It was what it was."
52:53: Matt Nagy Admits What Media Toadies Won't.
* September 2019: Matt Nagy Defends Not Playing His Starters In Preseason.
* May 15, 2020: Matt Nagy Confirms Bears Starters Will Play In 2020 Preseason Games.
* Plus . . . Barnwell: Ranking 2020 Offseasons For All 32 NFL Teams.
1:00:35: The Bundesliga Is Back! As Is NASCAR, Golf And The Pseudo-Triple Crown.
* Inadvertently all mic'd up!
-
STOPPAGE: 9:22
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
