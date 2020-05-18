Bad pizza, Cheap Trick and Luc Longley. Plus: Remembering Jerry Sloan & Michael McCaskey; Matt Nagy Admits What Media Toadies Won't; The Bundesliga, NASCAR, Golf And The Pseudo-Triple Crown Are (Sorta) Back; and Steve's New iPhone And The Saga Surrounding It.

SHOW NOTES

* 305.

:13: Steve's New Phone And The Saga Surrounding It.

* Chen, New York Times: Apple iPhone SE Review: A Superb Smartphone For A Humble Price.

Rhodes Note: We live in a world where $400 is a humble price, but so be it. Should be $99, though.

* Maybe this isn't new, but it is to me: You can now buy "certified pre-owned" phones.

* FYI: Phones stores are "essential." My Verizon store rep told me they're serving a lot first responders who need to keep their phones working - or simply need a working phone.

* Damn you, White Sox!

* Rhodes: "Mundanity is being heightened."

12:20: Remembering Jerry Sloan.

* NBA: Hall Of Fame Coach Jerry Sloan Passes Away At 78.

* Sun-Times: Jerry Sloan Remembered As "The Original Bull."

* Sam Smith:

"Until Jordan came along, Sloan was Mr. Chicago Bull. Everyone knew that."@SamSmithHoops wrote this tribute to Jerry Sloan in 2009: — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 22, 2020

24:49: The Last Dance Has Been Danced.

* Coffman: They Weren't Coming Back.

* Rhodes: When They Broke Up The Bulls.

* Luc Longley!

* Scottie Pippen is the Cheap Trick of the NBA.

* Greenberg, Sun-Times: Scottie Pippen Was The Ultimate Wingman, But The No. 2 Player In The '90s? That's A Stretch.

* Coffman: "18 Fouls To Give."

* The Bad Pizza Game:

Flu Game? Trainer says MJ had bad pizza https://t.co/4CUZecw7pa — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) June 12, 2019

* CBS Sports: Former Jazz Forward Anotoine Carr Says Bulls Had Playboy Models Deliver Cake To Hotel Rooms During NBA Finals.

* What Michael Jordan Was Really Listening To.

* CBS Sports: VICE TV Releasing One Man And His Shoes Documentary, On The Story Behind Michael Jordan's Nike Sneakers.

48:45: Remembering Michael McCaskey.

* Coffman: "It was what it was."

52:53: Matt Nagy Admits What Media Toadies Won't.

* September 2019: Matt Nagy Defends Not Playing His Starters In Preseason.

* May 15, 2020: Matt Nagy Confirms Bears Starters Will Play In 2020 Preseason Games.

* Plus . . . Barnwell: Ranking 2020 Offseasons For All 32 NFL Teams.

1:00:35: The Bundesliga Is Back! As Is NASCAR, Golf And The Pseudo-Triple Crown.

* Inadvertently all mic'd up!

STOPPAGE: 9:22

