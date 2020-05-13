Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #304: The Literary Themes Of The Last Dance
Greed, ego, pride, backstabbing, rivalry, treachery, betrayal - everything but the sex. Plus: If This Is What The Post-Lockdown Sports World Will Look Like, Let's Keep It Locked Down; The Bundesliga Is Back!; Biggs Time Is Back!; and Baseball Is Not (Quite) Back!
-
SHOW NOTES
* 304.
* Tribune: Rainfall Sets Daily Record At O'Hare.
* Coffman Quarantine Check-In: "Four of the members of the family have not been terribly efficient the last 60 days or so."
* The DePaulia: DePaul Students Sue University For Partial Tuition Refund After COVID-19 Shutdown.
* Grocery stores and bodegas.
9:40: The Bundesliga Is Back!
* And under the microscope.
* Dortmund vs. Schalke!
15:22: If This Is What The Post-Lockdown Sports World Will Look Like, Let's Keep It Locked Down.
NEW: Casino in Hialeah, Florida tests their updated poker tables. pic.twitter.com/VEQ6XuJZAO— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 14, 2020
* Rhodes: "It's like the methadone of poker."
22:06: The Literary Themes Of The Last Dance.
* Coffman: Michael Jordan's Regrets(?)
* Wallenstein: How Jordan Led?
* Souhan: Michael Jordan Making The Majors Would Have Been A Minor Miracle.
* In His First Game Back After Baseball, Michael Jordan Wore His Shorts Backwards:
* The 1.8 Seconds Chicago Will Never Forget.
* CBS2 Chicago: Heir Jordans: Michael Jordan's Kids Reflect On The Last Dance, Growing Up With A Legend
1:03:27: Biggs Time Is Back!
* Rhodes: Bears still don't have a running back.
1:10:19: Baseball Is Not (Quite) Back!
* Owners Approve Proposal For July Start.
-
STOPPAGE: 19:00
-
Michael Jordan's Regrets(?)
He would never admit it.Continue reading "Michael Jordan's Regrets(?)" »
Posted on May 13, 2020
How Jordan Led
He cajoled, bullied, badgered, challenged, insulted, ridiculed and intimidated his teammates. It appeared to work.Continue reading "How Jordan Led" »
Posted on May 12, 2020
Michael Jordan Off The Court In The '80s & '90s
Was he really that nice? No.Continue reading "Michael Jordan Off The Court In The '80s & '90s" »
Posted on May 12, 2020
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #303: The Neverending Last Dance
The Jordan fools. Plus: Kristin Cavallari Finally Meets Jay Cutler (Or Jay Cutler's Last Dance); Ryan Pace Claims He Still Believes In Mitch Trubisky Even After Declining His 5th-Year Option And Signing Nick Foles, Which Is A Good Way To Show How Much Confidence He Has In The Guy He (Badly) Maneuvered For So He Could Pick Him To Second Overall In The NFL Draft; The KBO On ESPN!; and The Ex-Cub Factor.Continue reading "The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #303: The Neverending Last Dance" »
Posted on May 8, 2020
The Bears' Last Dance Was Their Only One
The Bears' best-ever team could only win one championship. The Bulls won three in a row - twice.Continue reading "The Bears' Last Dance Was Their Only One" »
Posted on May 6, 2020