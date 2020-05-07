The Jordan fools. Plus: Kristin Cavallari Finally Meets Jay Cutler (Or Jay Cutler's Last Dance); Ryan Pace Claims He Still Believes In Mitch Trubisky Even After Declining His 5th-Year Option And Signing Nick Foles, Which Is A Good Way To Show How Much Confidence He Has In The Guy He (Badly) Maneuvered For So He Could Pick Him To Second Overall In The NFL Draft; The KBO On ESPN!; and The Ex-Cub Factor.





-

SHOW NOTES

* 303.

* Wellness check-in.

* Amos Otis.

2:20: Kristin Cavallari Finally Meets Jay Cutler (Or Jay Cutler's Last Dance).

* Jay Cutler Originally Committed To Illinois But Ron Turner Shifted QB Priorities.

16:00: The Neverending Last Dance.

* Colbert: ESPN Extends Last Dance To 142 Episodes:

-

* Basketball Forever: What The Last Dance Didn't Tell You About Michael Jordan's Relationship With Shady Golf Hustler Slim Bouler.

* Tribune: Michael Jordan's Acquaintances In A Shadowy World.

* Baltimore Sun: Jordan Hid Allegiance Under Flag Cover-Up.

* Buffalo Trace.

* Insider: The Liquor Michael Jordan Was Drinking During His Last Dance Interviews Is A Tequila Brand He Co-Owns, And Bottles Can Go For As Much As $1,800 Each.

* NBC Sports Chicago: Scottie Pippen Delayed Surgery Because He Didn't Want To 'Fuck-Up' His Summer.

* K.C. Johnson: Jerry Krause's Writings Will Speak For Him As The Last Dance Marches On.

* The Jordan Rules: Bulls Owner Quieted Jordan - Star Player Wanted To Run Team.

* Los Angeles Times: Battle Lines Drawn In Chicago Book War.

* Tribune: Sonics Draft Pippen But Bulls Get Him.

* Krause Drafts Horace Grant.

* Essentially Sports: "He Doesn't Deserve To Eat" - When A Ruthless Michael Jordan Starved His Teammate For Not Playing Well.

* Sam Smith vs. Jay Mariotti:

There was a huge outrage at the time, though mostly from people who didn't read the book. Jay Mariotti from the Sun-Times got hysterical about it at the time and wrote a bunch of columns about how it would ruin the Bulls. He, too, apparently didn't read it for quite as while as he had a bunch of stuff in there that wasn't. It tells you a lot about the media we don't like to admit. Then the Boston Globe, which was a respected, profitable paper, had a columnist pick up from Mariotti's comments about things in the book which weren't and condemned me for writing it. I'm trying to tell everyone the stuff wasn't in there and I never wrote it.

1:04:13: Ryan Pace Claims He Still Believes In Mitch Trubisky Even After Declining His 5th-Year Option And Signing Nick Foles, Which Is A Good Way To Show How Much Confidence He Has In The Guy He (Badly) Maneuvered For So He Could Pick Him To Second Overall In The NFL Draft.

* Also, schedules are out and Don Shula died.

* Coffman still smarting from Dolphins spoiling Bears' perfect record in 1985.



1:12:10: The KBO on ESPN!

* Introducing KBO Stats On FanGraphs!

1:14:45: The Ex-Cub Factor.

-

STOPPAGE: 17:55

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

