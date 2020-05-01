Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #302: In Which We Actually Defend Ryan Pace

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

We like the Nick Foles deal just fine, despite the brush fire that broke out this week. Here's why. Plus: Dennis Rodman's Last Dance; Relive Sammy Sosa Next; Danny Wirtz and Michael Reinsdorf Assert Themselves; and Good Riddance, Kentucky Derby.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #302: In Which We Actually Defend Ryan Pace

-

SHOW NOTES

* 302.

3:04: John McDonough Out.

* Danny Wirtz, Interim President, Chicago Blackhawks.

21:46: Marc Eversley In.

* Michael Reinsdorf, President & Chief Operating Officer, Chicago Bulls.

26:35: Dennis Rodman's Last Dance.

* Dennis Rodman Breaks Down The Triangle.

* Coffman: Authentic Bulls Fan.

45:10: Relive Sammy Sosa Next.

58:42: Good Riddance, Kentucky Derby.

* Chambers: Hot Times In Hot Springs.

* Chambers: Zombie Churchill.

* Chambers: Celebrating Oaklawn's Hijacking.

1:00:27: BREAKING: We Defend Ryan Pace.

* We like the Nick Foles deal just fine, despite the brush fire that broke out this week. Here's why.

* He still made a typically ridiculous Ryan Pace move during the draft, though.

-

STOPPAGE: 20:33

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

More from Beachwood Sports »

TrackNotes: Celebrating Oaklawn's Hijacking

By Thomas Chambers

When this is over, one of the good memories will be how Oaklawn Park, Hot Springs, Arkansas, rolled with the punches and singularly crafted American Thoroughbred horse racing on a festival level when horseplayers and even other gamblers appreciated it most.

Continue reading "TrackNotes: Celebrating Oaklawn's Hijacking" »

Posted on May 1, 2020

Authentic Bulls Fan

By Jim Coffman

It's not about merch.

Continue reading "Authentic Bulls Fan" »

Posted on Apr 29, 2020

Dennis Rodman Breaks Down The Bulls' Vaunted Triangle Offense

Fred "Tex" Winter's Baby

"This potent offense is a variation of the renowned triple post attack and a continuity offense."

Continue reading "Dennis Rodman Breaks Down The Bulls' Vaunted Triangle Offense" »

Posted on Apr 28, 2020

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #301: Ryan Pace's Last Dance

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

A draft about nothing. Plus: The Latest Last Dance; Cubs Mailbag; The Minnesota Blackhawks; Sky Watch; GRONK!; and the World's Greatest Race Car Driver.

Continue reading "The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #301: Ryan Pace's Last Dance" »

Posted on Apr 25, 2020