We like the Nick Foles deal just fine, despite the brush fire that broke out this week. Here's why. Plus: Dennis Rodman's Last Dance; Relive Sammy Sosa Next; Danny Wirtz and Michael Reinsdorf Assert Themselves; and Good Riddance, Kentucky Derby.

-

SHOW NOTES

* 302.

3:04: John McDonough Out.

* Danny Wirtz, Interim President, Chicago Blackhawks.

21:46: Marc Eversley In.

* Michael Reinsdorf, President & Chief Operating Officer, Chicago Bulls.

26:35: Dennis Rodman's Last Dance.

Apparently tonight's episode of #TheLastDance focuses on Dennis Rodman. I can't believe producers didn't interview me about the time me and a friend shot craps with him in Vegas, so I'll tell the story here. /1 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 26, 2020

* Dennis Rodman Breaks Down The Triangle.

* Coffman: Authentic Bulls Fan.

45:10: Relive Sammy Sosa Next.

58:42: Good Riddance, Kentucky Derby.

* Chambers: Hot Times In Hot Springs.

* Chambers: Zombie Churchill.

* Chambers: Celebrating Oaklawn's Hijacking.

1:00:27: BREAKING: We Defend Ryan Pace.

* We like the Nick Foles deal just fine, despite the brush fire that broke out this week. Here's why.

* He still made a typically ridiculous Ryan Pace move during the draft, though.

-

STOPPAGE: 20:33

-

-

