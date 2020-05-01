Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #302: In Which We Actually Defend Ryan Pace
We like the Nick Foles deal just fine, despite the brush fire that broke out this week. Here's why. Plus: Dennis Rodman's Last Dance; Relive Sammy Sosa Next; Danny Wirtz and Michael Reinsdorf Assert Themselves; and Good Riddance, Kentucky Derby.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 302.
3:04: John McDonough Out.
* Danny Wirtz, Interim President, Chicago Blackhawks.
21:46: Marc Eversley In.
* Michael Reinsdorf, President & Chief Operating Officer, Chicago Bulls.
26:35: Dennis Rodman's Last Dance.
Apparently tonight's episode of #TheLastDance focuses on Dennis Rodman. I can't believe producers didn't interview me about the time me and a friend shot craps with him in Vegas, so I'll tell the story here. /1— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 26, 2020
* Dennis Rodman Breaks Down The Triangle.
* Coffman: Authentic Bulls Fan.
45:10: Relive Sammy Sosa Next.
58:42: Good Riddance, Kentucky Derby.
* Chambers: Hot Times In Hot Springs.
* Chambers: Zombie Churchill.
* Chambers: Celebrating Oaklawn's Hijacking.
1:00:27: BREAKING: We Defend Ryan Pace.
* We like the Nick Foles deal just fine, despite the brush fire that broke out this week. Here's why.
* He still made a typically ridiculous Ryan Pace move during the draft, though.
-
STOPPAGE: 20:33
-
