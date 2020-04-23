Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #301: Ryan Pace's Last Dance
A draft about nothing. Plus: The Latest Last Dance; Cubs Mailbag; The Minnesota Blackhawks; Sky Watch; GRONK!; and the World's Greatest Race Car Driver.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 301.
1:18: Q Life.
* "Review is about something, preview is about nothing."
4:21: Ryan Pace's Last Dance.
* Coffman: Don't Draft For Need.
* ESPN: Bears Select Notre Dame's Cole Kmet In NFL Draft, Giving Team 10 Tight Ends.
* 247 Sports Bears New CB Jaylon Johnson Says His Shoulder Is Healed.
* Fox: Eagles Turn Heads With Jalen Hurts Selection, GM Says Quarterback Was Best On Board.
* Bears: "We have signed four players to one-year contracts - OL Jason Spriggs, K Ramiz Ahmed, OL Rashaad Coward and TE J.P. Holtz. We have released TE Trey Burton."
30:31: Around The NFC North.
* Vikings up, Packers down, Lions treading water.
* Coffman: "The Bears are running in place, and that place is last."
-
INCOMING TEXT FROM COACH WHILE PREPARING THESE SHOW NOTES:
"Pace has gotta Pace."
#Bears traded a 4th rd pick in 2021 to the #Vikings for this 5th rd pick. Minnesota started day with 13 picks so no surprise Vikes are looking to flip picks for the future.— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 25, 2020
ME: So he traded a fourth for a fifth?
COACH: Yup.
-
41:31: GRONK!
* Morrissey: Oh Great, Now We Have To Bemoan Tom Brady And Rob Gronkowski Not In Bears Uniforms.
48:48: Cubs Mailbag.
53:59: The Minnesota Blackhawks.
56:15: The Latest Last Dance.
1:03:46: Sky Watch.
* Chicago Sky's Stefanie Dolson Says Entire Family Had COVID-19
* Chicago Sky Pick Oregon Forward Ruthy Hebard In WNBA Virtual Draft.
1:06:33: Stirling Moss, One of the Greatest Drivers of All Time, Dies at 90.
* New York Times: "Known for his brash, puckish persona, he won 212 of his 529 races, including 16 Grand Prix victories, but never won the Grand Prix Championship title."
-
STOPPAGE: 9:17
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
Is The Wonderlic Worthless?
An examination between an NFL quarterback's success and his Wonderlic test score yields a surprising - to some - answer.Continue reading "Is The Wonderlic Worthless?" »
Posted on Apr 23, 2020
For Godsakes, Don't Draft For Need!
That's what free agency is for. Always draft the best player available.Continue reading "For Godsakes, Don't Draft For Need!" »
Posted on Apr 22, 2020