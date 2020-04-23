A draft about nothing. Plus: The Latest Last Dance; Cubs Mailbag; The Minnesota Blackhawks; Sky Watch; GRONK!; and the World's Greatest Race Car Driver.

SHOW NOTES

* 301.

1:18: Q Life.

* "Review is about something, preview is about nothing."

4:21: Ryan Pace's Last Dance.

* Coffman: Don't Draft For Need.

* ESPN: Bears Select Notre Dame's Cole Kmet In NFL Draft, Giving Team 10 Tight Ends.

* 247 Sports Bears New CB Jaylon Johnson Says His Shoulder Is Healed.

* Fox: Eagles Turn Heads With Jalen Hurts Selection, GM Says Quarterback Was Best On Board.

* Bears: "We have signed four players to one-year contracts - OL Jason Spriggs, K Ramiz Ahmed, OL Rashaad Coward and TE J.P. Holtz. We have released TE Trey Burton."

30:31: Around The NFC North.

* Vikings up, Packers down, Lions treading water.

* Coffman: "The Bears are running in place, and that place is last."

INCOMING TEXT FROM COACH WHILE PREPARING THESE SHOW NOTES:

"Pace has gotta Pace."

#Bears traded a 4th rd pick in 2021 to the #Vikings for this 5th rd pick. Minnesota started day with 13 picks so no surprise Vikes are looking to flip picks for the future. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 25, 2020

ME: So he traded a fourth for a fifth?

COACH: Yup.

41:31: GRONK!

* Morrissey: Oh Great, Now We Have To Bemoan Tom Brady And Rob Gronkowski Not In Bears Uniforms.

48:48: Cubs Mailbag.

53:59: The Minnesota Blackhawks.

56:15: The Latest Last Dance.

1:03:46: Sky Watch.

* Chicago Sky's Stefanie Dolson Says Entire Family Had COVID-19

* Chicago Sky Pick Oregon Forward Ruthy Hebard In WNBA Virtual Draft.

Born in Chicago.

1:06:33: Stirling Moss, One of the Greatest Drivers of All Time, Dies at 90.

* New York Times: "Known for his brash, puckish persona, he won 212 of his 529 races, including 16 Grand Prix victories, but never won the Grand Prix Championship title."

STOPPAGE: 9:17

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

