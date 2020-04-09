Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #299: Bulls Get Their (White) Man
GarPax is dead. We think. Plus: Q Life; Baseball Isn't Coming Back This Year, Folks; Bear Crazy; and Transfer Window.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 299.
:35: Q Life.
* NBA Horse Participants, Rules, Matchups Revealed.
* Rhodes: "I wonder why they call it Horse and not Loser - it's the same number of letters!"
7:33: Baseball Isn't Coming Back This Year, Folks.
I don't think there's gonna be a baseball season. Maybe not even football. Nothing until we have a vaccine - January at best.https://t.co/Y3Y5vSumrV— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) April 10, 2020
-
* NCAA Establishes COVID-19 Working Group To Address Potential Challenges For College Football, Other Fall Sports.
* Wolken, USA Today: Mike Gundy's Latest Ridiculous Comments Out Of Touch With Reality Of Coronavirus.
I am no longer surprised by this sort of thing. Hell, look at @TTuberville. These coaches (not all, but sooooo many) go into black neighborhoods, into black households, smile, laugh, recruit. It's all a show. Most are far-right Trumpsters who see the hardship, then depart unmoved https://t.co/dninXm0VNQ— Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) April 10, 2020
-
* Players From All 30 Teams Form MLB The Show League.
-
Andre Drummond eliminated from NBA 2K Tournament by Patrick Beverleyhttps://t.co/hTToRyN6EJ— Malutic Live (@Malutic_Live) April 10, 2020
-
* Mets Simulation Broadcast Throws Shade At Astros.
-
Sonny Gray went 8 innings in today's 2020 simulation, giving the #Reds a 3-2 win over the #Phillies— Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) April 9, 2020
Philly is now 3-10, the worst record in the hypothetical majors pic.twitter.com/bHIIkHA1u1
-
25:35: GarPax Is Dead. We Think.
* Theo Karnisovas.
26:35: Bulls Get Their (White) Man.
* The Undefeated: Black Executives Around NBA Frustrated By Bulls' Front-Office Search.
-
A source close to the situation said that Bulls COO Michael Reinsdorf reached out to at least three African American executives about interviewing, and was either denied permission by their current organization or simply turned down.— Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) April 9, 2020
-
* Goodwill, Yahoo Sports: Source: Arturas Karnisovas Plans To Hire Person Of Color To Be Bulls General Manager.
-
* Cowley, Sun-Times: John Paxson Willing To Leave Organization.
* Coffman: "Shockingly enough, John Paxson will not be stepping down. He'll still have some sort of role with the Bulls."
-
Jim Boylen is confident that he will return as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls.— Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 9, 2020
(Via @JCowleyHoops) https://t.co/PXb0l78EI7
-
* Collier, Tribune: 7 Things To Know About New Bulls Executive Arturas Karsinovas, Including That Time He Played Against The Dream Team And His Love Of EDM.
-
"Lauri Markkanen loves Chicago, loves playing here but he doesn't like playing for Jim Boylen."— Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 8, 2020
- @thekapman on ESPN 1000
-
57:28: Bear Crazy.
* Biggs, Tribune: Nick Foles' Crazy Contract.
* Emma, The Score: Robert Quinn's Crazy Coin Flip.
* Biggs: Ifedi Eyes Starting Job.
(Which is kind of crazy.)
* Biggs Time: Does Nick Foles' low salary-cap number make room for more free agents? What if Mitch Trubisky regains his 2018 form? And why hasn't the Jimmy Graham signing been panned more?
1:06:02: Transfer Window.
* "Abby O'Connor, a 6-foot wing who led Loyola University of Chicago in scoring and rebounding the past two seasons, announced she is transferring to Gonzaga."
* "Guard Alan Griffin plans to transfer from Illinois to Syracuse."
-
STOPPAGE: 9:50
-
