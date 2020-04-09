Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #299: Bulls Get Their (White) Man

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

GarPax is dead. We think. Plus: Q Life; Baseball Isn't Coming Back This Year, Folks; Bear Crazy; and Transfer Window.


-

SHOW NOTES

* 299.

:35: Q Life.

* NBA Horse Participants, Rules, Matchups Revealed.

* Allie Quigley.

* Tamika Catchings.

* Rhodes: "I wonder why they call it Horse and not Loser - it's the same number of letters!"

7:33: Baseball Isn't Coming Back This Year, Folks.

-

* NCAA Establishes COVID-19 Working Group To Address Potential Challenges For College Football, Other Fall Sports.

* Wolken, USA Today: Mike Gundy's Latest Ridiculous Comments Out Of Touch With Reality Of Coronavirus.

-

* Players From All 30 Teams Form MLB The Show League.

-

-

* Mets Simulation Broadcast Throws Shade At Astros.

-

-

25:35: GarPax Is Dead. We Think.

* Theo Karnisovas.

26:35: Bulls Get Their (White) Man.

* The Undefeated: Black Executives Around NBA Frustrated By Bulls' Front-Office Search.

-

-

* Goodwill, Yahoo Sports: Source: Arturas Karnisovas Plans To Hire Person Of Color To Be Bulls General Manager.

-

* Cowley, Sun-Times: John Paxson Willing To Leave Organization.

* Coffman: "Shockingly enough, John Paxson will not be stepping down. He'll still have some sort of role with the Bulls."

-

-

* Collier, Tribune: 7 Things To Know About New Bulls Executive Arturas Karsinovas, Including That Time He Played Against The Dream Team And His Love Of EDM.

-

-

57:28: Bear Crazy.

* Biggs, Tribune: Nick Foles' Crazy Contract.

* Emma, The Score: Robert Quinn's Crazy Coin Flip.

* Biggs: Ifedi Eyes Starting Job.

(Which is kind of crazy.)

* Biggs Time: Does Nick Foles' low salary-cap number make room for more free agents? What if Mitch Trubisky regains his 2018 form? And why hasn't the Jimmy Graham signing been panned more?

1:06:02: Transfer Window.

* "Abby O'Connor, a 6-foot wing who led Loyola University of Chicago in scoring and rebounding the past two seasons, announced she is transferring to Gonzaga."

* "Guard Alan Griffin plans to transfer from Illinois to Syracuse."

-

STOPPAGE: 9:50

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

More from Beachwood Sports »

FIFA (Allegedly) Still Super Corrupt

21st Century Fox Execs, Too

"Prosecutors revealed new details of alleged bribes paid to FIFA executive committee members to gain their votes for Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup and charged a pair of former 21st Century Fox executives with making illegal payments to win broadcast rights for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments."

Continue reading "FIFA (Allegedly) Still Super Corrupt" »

Posted on Apr 9, 2020

The White Sox Report

The Farmer Files

By Roger Wallenstein

I can recall barking at my car radio asking him to at least tell me the score. But at least he lived his dreams.

Continue reading "The Farmer Files" »

Posted on Apr 3, 2020

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #298: With All Due Respect, Ed Farmer Was An Awful Announcer

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

The job of the journalist is to tell the truth, not be a clubby insider. Plus: Q Life; Les Grobstein Still Employed - Others Not So Lucky; If You Love Chicago So Much Why Don't You Live There?; Bears Bargain Basement; Dippy DePaul; Ex-Cub Jhonny Pereda Makes Coronavirus History; and How Coffman Denied His Lineage To Become A Cubs Fan.

Continue reading "The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #298: With All Due Respect, Ed Farmer Was An Awful Announcer" »

Posted on Apr 3, 2020