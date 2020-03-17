Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #296: Foles Gold
Least bad move. Plus: Alternate Sports Programming; Thank You (Again), NFL!; Tom Brady Is A Buccaneer; Bears Transactions; Bowman (& Co.) Will Be Back; Gar Forman On Way Out Again; UICUL8R; Elk Grove Village Bails On Bahamas Bowl; Cubs, White Sox DNP.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 296.
1:19: Our Sports Programming Suggestions.
* The 1985 Bears!
* The 7th Inning Stretch.
3:24: Thank You, NFL!
* Coffman: "With everything else essentially shut down in world sports other than Mexican and Russian professional soccer, I would like to express my humble thanks for the ongoing football offseason."
4:11 Foles Gold.
* Maske, Washington Post: Winners And Losers (So Far) In NFL Free Agency.
17:55: Thank You Again, NFL!
* Tom Brady is a Buccaneer. (How weird is that?)
* Deion Sanders vs. Bo Jackson:
-
* Kelsea Ballerini / "Miss Me More"
-
* Barnwell: Grading Tom Brady's Move To The Bucs: The Facts, Fiction And Fit For The GOAT In Tampa.
* Rams release Todd Gurley; Falcons sign Todd Gurley.
* Ryan Tannehill re-signs with the Titans; Marcus Mariota goes to the Raiders.
33:20: Other Bears Transactions.
* Laurence Holmes on the Jimmy Graham signing: "The Packers are looking to upgrade from him, the Bears are looking to upgrade to him."
* Quinn is in; Floyd is oyd.
* Scales the Snapper returns.
* Cornelius Lucas leaves for Washington.
* Roy Robertson-Harris tendered.
* Ha Ha Deon Bush re-signs with the Bears.
45:26: Bears Now Have Better Chance Of Making Playoffs.
* NFL adds a 17th game and another wild card team.
* ESPN: The 15 Best NFL Free Agents Still Available.
48:28: Bowman (& Co.) Will Be Back.
50:52: Gar Forman On Way Out Again.
51:38: UICUL8R.
52:52: Elk Grove Village Bails On Bahamas Bowl.
53:13: TrackNotes: Indictment Of An Industry.
* Drape, New York Times: Close The Schools And Bars And Stay Home, But Keep The Horses Racing.
54:18: Cubs, White Sox DNP.
-
