1:40: White Sox vs. Cubs.

* ESPN: White Sox Sign Moncada To Extension.

The #WhiteSox have now signed seven players to long-term contracts in the past year: Yoan Moncada (today), Aaron Bummer (Feb. 22), Luis Robert (Jan. 2), Dallas Keuchel (Dec. 30, 2019), Yasmani Grandal (Nov. 21, 2019), José Abreu (Nov. 22, 2019), Eloy Jiménez (March 22, 2019) — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 6, 2020

* (Javy Baez's agent is Nick Chanock of the the Wasserman Media Group.)

10:30: The Daily Dallas Kuechel.

* In violation of team policy.

* Bought house in the Southport corridor (that's on the North Side).

20:52: Arbitrator: Kris Bryant Really Did Have To Work On His Defense.

26:20: Cubs So Broke They Can't Even Afford Pedro Strop.

* MLBTradeRumors: "If you're looking for a microcosm of the Cubs' offseason, consider veteran reliever Alex Claudio. Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic wrote back in December that, 'Before Claudio signed with the Brewers for $1.75 million, the Cubs had made it clear they were interested. But they needed to clear money first, so he signed with Milwaukee.' The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote just days earlier, '[Cubs] officials are telling representatives of even low-budget free agents that they need to clear money before engaging in serious negotiations.'"

* The Athletic: Injuries, Financial Impasse Spelled The End Of Pedro Strop's Cubs Career.

31:00: Big Data Darvish.

* The Athletic: Yu Goes Into The Cubs' Ivy To Find Answers.

* Doesn't have coronavirus.

* (White Sox game against Orioles at Camden Yards played without fans in 2015.)

39:16: What's Wrong With This Second Base Picture?

44:18: Why David Ross Might Bring The Intentional Walk Back.

46:55: Brad Biggs Talks Football With You.

* "Is Ryan Tannehill a possibility at QB? Could the Bears afford Andy Dalton? Would Jalen Hurts be a good fit in the offense?"

52:24: Streaking Blackhawks On Life Support.

* Four straight wins.

* DeBrincat scored two goals Thursday night

* "Dylan Strome, Alex Nylander and Patrick Kane scored on consecutive shots late in the second period, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night."

56:45: Bulls Finally Testing Paxson's Argument.

* But Boylen boils over.

58:23: Chicago Fire Home Opener.

59:44: Illinois Hoops Nation.

* NU WOMEN: Big 10 tourney starts Friday.

* DePAUL WOMEN: Big East tourney starts Saturday.

* ILLINOIS MEN: No. 19 Ohio State rallies to beat No. 23 Illinois 71-63.

* DePAUL MEN: Moore's free throws lift DePaul over Marquette 69-68.

"Charlie Moore scored DePaul's final four points at the free-throw line to lift the Blue Demons to a 69-68 win over Marquette on Tuesday night."

* LOYOLA MEN: Missouri Valley tourney starts Friday night.

STOPPAGE: 8:09

