Malcolm Subban is not the future. Plus: The White Sox Have A (Heads-First) Running Game: The Cubs' Unreckoning; The Tony LaRussa Rule; Fire Ryan Pace But What Else Is New; Meet The New Chicago Fire . . . ; Bulls Might Not Win Another Game This Season; and The Glorious Women (And Some Men) Of Illinois Hoops Nation.





* Washtenaw is a variant of the word "Wash-ten-ong," the Ojibwe name for the Grand River in Michigan.

* Bellcow.

2:00: Fire Stan Bowman?

* Malcolm-Jamaal Justin Subban.

* Ben Pope.

12:04: Heads Up: The White Sox Have A Running Game.

* Wallenstein: "The White Sox ranked 20th in stolen bases among all teams last season. Look for them to move up this year, and they'll do it head first."

* Rudy Law. (Law attended Ravenswood High School - in East Palo Alto.)

* Sox Sign Aaron Bummer To 5-Year, $16 Million Deal.

23:35: The Tony LaRussa Rule.

* Olney: There's More To MLB's Three-Batter Rule Than Meets The Eye.

32:34: The Unreckoning.

* Cubs camp deja vu all over again.

* Speaking of second base . . .

Addison Russell's Entire 'Baseball Prospectus' Blurb Is The Domestic Violence Hotline https://t.co/hNaY0M8NB8 — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 2, 2020

* Tyler Spinwood.

* New Reds Machine.

44:21: Fire Ryan Pace But What Else Is New.

47:54: Meet The New Chicago Fire . . .

* Coffman: . . . Same As The Old Chicago Fire.

52:47: Bulls Might Not Win Another Game This Season.

55:00: The Glorious Women (And Some Men) Of lllinois Hoops Nation.

