The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #293: Fire Stan Bowman?
Malcolm Subban is not the future. Plus: The White Sox Have A (Heads-First) Running Game: The Cubs' Unreckoning; The Tony LaRussa Rule; Fire Ryan Pace But What Else Is New; Meet The New Chicago Fire . . . ; Bulls Might Not Win Another Game This Season; and The Glorious Women (And Some Men) Of Illinois Hoops Nation.
SHOW NOTES
* 293.
* Washtenaw is a variant of the word "Wash-ten-ong," the Ojibwe name for the Grand River in Michigan.
* Bellcow.
2:00: Fire Stan Bowman?
* Malcolm-Jamaal Justin Subban.
* Ben Pope.
12:04: Heads Up: The White Sox Have A Running Game.
* Wallenstein: "The White Sox ranked 20th in stolen bases among all teams last season. Look for them to move up this year, and they'll do it head first."
* Rudy Law. (Law attended Ravenswood High School - in East Palo Alto.)
* Sox Sign Aaron Bummer To 5-Year, $16 Million Deal.
23:35: The Tony LaRussa Rule.
* Olney: There's More To MLB's Three-Batter Rule Than Meets The Eye.
32:34: The Unreckoning.
* Cubs camp deja vu all over again.
* Speaking of second base . . .
Addison Russell's Entire 'Baseball Prospectus' Blurb Is The Domestic Violence Hotline https://t.co/hNaY0M8NB8— Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) March 2, 2020
* Tyler Spinwood.
* New Reds Machine.
44:21: Fire Ryan Pace But What Else Is New.
47:54: Meet The New Chicago Fire . . .
* Coffman: . . . Same As The Old Chicago Fire.
52:47: Bulls Might Not Win Another Game This Season.
55:00: The Glorious Women (And Some Men) Of lllinois Hoops Nation.
STOPPAGE: :59
