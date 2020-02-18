Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #292: Alert Cooperstown, We Have An Idea
Cleaning up Manfred's mess. Plus: The Unprecedented Nature Of Kris Bryant; Baseball's New Freaky Rules; Marquee Media Moves; End Of The World According To GarPax?; Bulloney; Ben & Eddy; We're Confused Too, Breadman; Derek Carr's Eyelashes vs. Casey Urlacher's (Alleged) Offshore Gambling Ring; Illinois Hoops Nation Update, and more!
SHOW NOTES
* 292.
2:15: Astros Anger Not Abating.
* When Mike Trout and Kris Bryant are pissed, you've really gone and done it
8:17 Alert Cooperstown, We Have An Idea.
* Ommegang: Where Heaven Met Earth . . . And Stayed Awhile.
9:20: Manfred's Mess.
* We have another idea.
11:23: The Unprecedented Nature Of Kris Bryant.
* Has any MVP-level superstar (who was screwed out of service time and dangled in trade talks) ever been asked to do as much as he has been asked to do - and done it so good-naturedly?
* A necessity of front office failure.
27:04: Baseball's New Freaky Rules.
* ESPN: What You Need To Know.
33:21: I Don't Have Any White Sox News, Do You?
* Not really, but let's mourn the end of free baseball on TV.
35:25: Marquee Media Moves.
* New Cubs venture snags Bruce Levine and Gordon Wittenmyer.
* Plus: In The Wake of Paul Sullivan.
37:23: End Of The World According To GarPax?
* Michael Reinsdorf reportedly asserting himself.
40:26: Bulloney.
* Coach rolling his eyes at Lauri Markkanen's latest.
* Kris Dunn done but not done?
44:18: Ben & Eddy.
* Eddy Curry: The Truth Was Way Worse.
* Ben Gordon: Where Is My Mind?
58:50: We're Confused Too, Breadman.
* What was Stan Bowman thinking?
1:00:13: Derek Carr's Eyelashes vs. Casey Urlacher's (Alleged) Offshore Gambling Ring.
* Relevant Post-Pod Breaking News: Bears Cut Prince Amukamara, Taylor Gabriel.
* Mettawa: It's like Bannockburn.
1:04:09: Welcome To Chicago, Luka, We Guess.
* Coach: "They haven't acquired anybody that I'm excited about."
1:04:22: Welcome Back, Stefanie Dolson!
1:04:38: Illinois Hoops Nation.
* Illini Men Outlast No. 9 Penn State.
* DePaul men just lost ninth straight.
* Loyola men beat Illinois State, improve to 11-4 in conference play.
STOPPAGE: 7:15
