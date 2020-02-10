Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #291: Derrick Rose Wishes He Was A Dentist & Other Strange Stories Of The Week
Rich basketball player jealous of teeth-pullers. Plus: Joe Maddon Is A Liar And Clever Things To Say About The Buffalo Sabres, The Houston Asterisks, John Henry, Charles Barkley, The Chicago Bulls, The Chicago Blackhawks, Adderall & eSports; Bobby Knight; Jason Kipnis, Spring Training, PECOTA, Kenny Williams and Illinois' Basketball Nation.
SHOW NOTES
* 291.
:32: What's The Deal With The Buffalo Sabres?
"Wanting a name other than 'bison' (a generic stock name used by Buffalo sports teams for decades), the Knoxes commissioned a name-the-team contest. With names like 'Mugwumps,' 'Buzzing Bees' and 'Flying Zeppelins' being entered, the winning choice, 'Sabres,' was chosen because Seymour Knox felt a sabre, a weapon carried by a leader, could be effective on offense and defense."
2:36: Astrology.
* Jim Crane grinds Coach's gears.
* Permission to buzz the Astros' towers? "That's a negative, Ghostrider, the pattern is full."
5:26: Betts Is Off.
* John Henry vs. Jim Hendry.
* Mookie Betts vs. Jerome Betts.
8:08: Derrick Rose Wishes He Was A Dentist.
"I hate living with boundaries. It kills me when I go on vacation and I just know people are chilling there as a dentist or somebody with a regular job. They're able to live the life to just walk around freely, and I'm jealous of that, because deep down I want that, but I can't have it, so be careful for what you pray for because you'll never know how it'll turn out."
10:50: Charles Barkley Is The Funniest Man In Sports Media.
* Coach: "He's. Just. Funny."
* Listen here.
11:30: Bulls Should Be Embarrassed Hosting All-Star Game.
* Rhodes asks dumb media narrative question.
* Coach: "It's certainly a black eye for the Bulls.
* Rhodes and coach confuse hockey and basketball all-star games and trade deadlines. Tough week, folks.
* New NBA All-Star Game Format Makes Every Quarter Count.
15:19: Thank Goodness For Spring Training.
* But not Crane Kenney.
16:57: PECOTA!
20:38: White Sox Report Hurt.
22:16: Kenny Williams Is Still A Thing.
* Morrissey: 'Has fingers on rebuild.'
* Jake Odorizzi is still a Twin.
Also: "Odorizzi attended Highland High School in Highland, Illinois, where he helped lead the Highland Bulldogs to the Illinois state championship."
26:30: The Dodgers Have Already Won The NL.
* Reds are pundits' favorites to win the Central.
27:35: Joe Maddon Is A Liar.
Joe Maddon in September: "This 'philosophical differences' crap that's been written about is not true. It's just not true."— Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) February 12, 2020
Joe Maddon now: "There was just, you can say, philosophical differences."
Apparently the truth isn't as clear as it once was. https://t.co/rpYgU8eQGk
28:55: Interlude: Jason Kipnis, The XFL, Bobby Knight & Adderalled eSports.
32:36: Blackhawks Back To Bust.
* Where have you gone, Alex DeBrincat? A cold city turns its eyes to you
33:48: Basketball Nation Illinois.
* Arrows up: DePaul Women, Northwestern Women
* Arrows down: Illini Men, DePaul Men, Loyola Men, Northwestern Men
* Phoenix: Loyola Women's Basketball 'Starting From Scratch' After Rough January.
