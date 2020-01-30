Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #290: Jane Byrne, Kris Bryant, Mookie Betts & Baseball's Discontents
Why men great then they gotta be traded? Plus: Chief Chiefs; The Bulls' Neverending Implosions; Like Chicago Police, Blackhawks Accruing Too Much OT; Lincoln Park Lyins; Illinois Hoops Roundup; and Olympic Surf's Up.
SHOW NOTES
* 290.
* Eisenhower Edition, featuring all the major local interstates as well as the Jane Byrne Interchange, which has its own website.
3:18: Chief Chiefs.
* Pat Maholycow.
* Jimmy Garoppolater.
* Andy Reidmylips.
* As Jay Cutler Turns.
* Business Insider: Patrick Mahomes Is The King Of NFL Comebacks.
* But also . . .
First player in Super Bowl history with 100+ rushing yards and at least one receiving TD.— Evan Silva (@evansilva) February 3, 2020
No game MVP.
Tonight, we are all Damien Williams.https://t.co/JLwvMMSAXP
* Correcting: Mitchell, not Stephen:
Mitchell Schwartz legitimately just had one of the greatest postseasons in NFL history.— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) February 3, 2020
100 pass blocking snaps exactly over 3 games.
Almost the entire time in obvious pass situations as the team trailed, against legit pass rushers.
Two, hurries. Nothing else.
* Lane Tech's Laken Tomlinson, who grew up in Rogers Park.
* The Honiest Badger.
Both well deserved!— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 4, 2020
Team MVP - @Mathieu_Era 🍯🦡
Team ROY - @MecoleHardman4 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/ZwRB48atXi
13:34: Betts, Bryant And Baseball's Bullshit.
* If you can't "afford" to pay your (best) employees, get out of the business!
* Coffman: "It's grim."
* Rhodes: "It's called a 'luxury tax' because they have luxurious bank accounts."
* No Arenado.
For the last time and please listen closely. There is no credibility to any Arenado to the White Sox rumors. None what so ever. So don't tweet about it or ask about it or speculate about it. Not happening. Hasn't happened. Won't happen— Steve Stone (@stevestone) February 7, 2020
* Rhodes: Why men great 'til they gotta be great? 'Cause they'll get traded!
22:58: The Bulls' Neverending Implosion.
* Permanent meltdown is the new normal.
* New low is the status quo.
* Morrissey: Boylen Taking Uncool To New Levels.
29:48: Like Chicago Police, Blackhawks Accruing Too Much OT.
35:25: Lincoln Park Lyins.
* Coffman: "Don't believe the hype."
* Tribune: Lincoln Park High School Scandal Has Sparked 5 Investigations And Top Leaders' Removal. Here's How It Unfolded.
44:20: Illinois Hoops Roundup!
* Ryan, Tribune: Illini, SIU, NIU Trending Up.
* Greenstein, Tribune: Is Chris Collins On The Hot Seat? Should He Be?
* Northern Star: Eugene German Becomes NIU's All-Time Leading Scorer.
54:48: Surf's Up At Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
* "It would definitely be rad to medal."
