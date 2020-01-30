Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #290: Jane Byrne, Kris Bryant, Mookie Betts & Baseball's Discontents

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Why men great then they gotta be traded? Plus: Chief Chiefs; The Bulls' Neverending Implosions; Like Chicago Police, Blackhawks Accruing Too Much OT; Lincoln Park Lyins; Illinois Hoops Roundup; and Olympic Surf's Up.


-

SHOW NOTES

* 290.

* Eisenhower Edition, featuring all the major local interstates as well as the Jane Byrne Interchange, which has its own website.

3:18: Chief Chiefs.

* Pat Maholycow.

* Jimmy Garoppolater.

* Andy Reidmylips.

* As Jay Cutler Turns.

* Business Insider: Patrick Mahomes Is The King Of NFL Comebacks.

* But also . . .

* Correcting: Mitchell, not Stephen:

* Lane Tech's Laken Tomlinson, who grew up in Rogers Park.

* The Honiest Badger.

13:34: Betts, Bryant And Baseball's Bullshit.

* If you can't "afford" to pay your (best) employees, get out of the business!

* Coffman: "It's grim."

* Rhodes: "It's called a 'luxury tax' because they have luxurious bank accounts."

* No Arenado.

* Rhodes: Why men great 'til they gotta be great? 'Cause they'll get traded!

22:58: The Bulls' Neverending Implosion.

* Permanent meltdown is the new normal.

* New low is the status quo.

* Morrissey: Boylen Taking Uncool To New Levels.

29:48: Like Chicago Police, Blackhawks Accruing Too Much OT.

35:25: Lincoln Park Lyins.

* Coffman: "Don't believe the hype."

* Tribune: Lincoln Park High School Scandal Has Sparked 5 Investigations And Top Leaders' Removal. Here's How It Unfolded.

* Joyce Kenner's pool.

44:20: Illinois Hoops Roundup!

* Ryan, Tribune: Illini, SIU, NIU Trending Up.

* Greenstein, Tribune: Is Chris Collins On The Hot Seat? Should He Be?

* Northern Star: Eugene German Becomes NIU's All-Time Leading Scorer.

54:48: Surf's Up At Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

* "It would definitely be rad to medal."

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

