Kobe Bryant's Brand. Plus: The Kris Bryant Boondoggle; In The Wake Of The Tribune; Coach Getting Wobbly On The 49ers; Goodnight Sweet Bears Prince; Baker's Baloney: Cubs Not Following Rhodes' Offseason Blueprint At All; Coach Went To A Bulls Game; Illinois Women's Basketball Teams Kicking Ass All Over The Place; The Bobby Shuttleworth Era Begins!; and AAU's Pullman Play.





SHOW NOTES

* 289.

10: Kobe Bryant's Brand.

* Rhodes: As one person tweeted, "I will mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant and feel bad for his family while also remembering that the man got away with rape and that the woman he assaulted is now going to have to re-live the horror of it all over again as media and cruel people attack her and venerate him." In The [Monday] Papers.

* Wemple: The Washington Post's Misguided Suspension Of Felicia Sonmez Over Kobe Bryant Tweets.

* Coffman: "The whole world needs to be a little more judgemental. You drop off a couple letters and what's the word? Judgement."

15:36: The Kris Bryant Boondoggle.

* The Cubs did it, but apparently it's not impeachable.

* Wittenmyer vs. Nightengale.

'No Ill Will Whatsoever:' Kris Bryant Focused On Season After Losing Grievance Against Cubs.

vs.

Kris Bryant Reportedly Believes Cubs 'Openly Lied' During Hearing.

+

I thought the reason Theo lied about it - as Cubs media acknowledged (and praised) - was because it was not within the rules. https://t.co/tYXkt02P9j — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 29, 2020

* Affordability.

Jeff Bezos bought the biggest house in D.C. for $23 million. For the median American household, that's the equivalent of buying a $19-dollar buffalo chicken pizza at Domino's.



This and more of other billionaires' $$ in the context of everyday life: https://t.co/xTBW53fxg0 pic.twitter.com/3wQoEvuyPk — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) January 30, 2020

* As of November 2019, Michael Bloomberg was the 14th-richest person in the world, with a net worth estimated at $58 billion.

26:48: In The Wake Of The Tribune.

* We won't have David Haugh's column to kick around anymore.

29:24: Coach Getting Wobbly On The 49ers.

* Mahomes too good.

* via Wikipedia:

"Patrick Lavon Mahomes, Sr. (born August 9, 1970) is an American former professional baseball pitcher. He played in Major League Baseball from 1992 to 2003 for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates. He also pitched in two seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball, 1997 and 1998, for the Yokohama Bay Stars. He most recently played for the Grand Prairie Air Hogs of the independent American Association in 2009. He is the father of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes."

33:25: The 12th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Shakira & JLo Edition.

* Natasha: "Look, we've all got bigger fish to fry right now and we can do it over the embers of a once-promising democracy, but dammit, JLo got screwed."

* "Out of Sight is a 1998 American crime comedy film directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Scott Frank, adapted from Elmore Leonard's novel of the same name."

The critics loved it.

38:57: Bears Appear To Bid Goodnight To Their Sweet Prince.

* Sign Cornerback Deemed Top CFL Free Agent.

40:35: White Sox Sit On Their Hands For Another Week!

* Keuchel's apology.

42:11: Baker's Baloney.

And then I have a ball club to Make worse. https://t.co/ctAg8shIyq — marty gangler (@beachwoodmarty) January 31, 2020

* Sandoval: "Do you have a bologna company or something innocuous?"

* Apparently Joe Espada didn't have enough bologna.

46:18: Cubs Not Following Rhodes' Offseason Blueprint At All.

* Go Reds?

50:56: Dylan Strome Alert.

51:30: Coach Went To A Bulls Game.

* Zach LaVine is close to an All-Star bid, maybe will get cigar.

52:33: Illinois Women's Basketball Teams Are Kicking Ass All Over The Place.

* DePaul women: 19-2

* Northwestern women: 18-3

* Loyola women: 13-5

* Chicago State women: 13-7

* Illinois women: 10-10

* UIC women: 3-18

1:03:55: The Bobby Shuttleworth Era Begins!

1:04:30: AAU's Pullman Play.

STOPPAGE: 7:09

