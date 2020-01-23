Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #288: Comical Cons
Rickey and Ricketts. Plus: The Houston Asterisks; The Green Bay Packers Are Not In The Super Bowl; The Byzantine Bears; The Blackhawks Might Be Back!; Is Zach LaVine An All-Star?; Bulls Attendance Finally Rightsizing; Illinois Hoops It Up!; and TrackNotes: Death, Destruction & The Pegasus.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 288.
* Coffman: "We were promised change!"
* Rutter: "Tom Ricketts is irritating not because he's rich, but because he's greedy."
1:52: The Houston Asterisks.
* Black Jack McDowell:
Former MLB Pitcher Jack McDowell shared his thoughts on the @MacAttackWFNZ on the Astros cheating scandal, plus has a whistle-blower story of his own involving Tony La Russa.....@Buster_ESPN@Ken_Rosenthal @JeffPassan @JonHeyman @RealMichaelKay @Joelsherman1 pic.twitter.com/IHnGzm9zBW— WFNZ-AM/FM (@wfnz) January 17, 2020
* The Daily Beast: Did This Notorious Internet Troll Dupe MLB Fans And Players Into Believing A New Astros Conspiracy?
* Whit Merrifield: "Jose Altuve took my spot."
* Star Tribune: Five Twins Potentially Impacted By Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal.
* AP: Metrodome Superintendent Admits To Adjusting Ventilation System.
* Wall Street Journal: Was The '51 Giants Comeback A Miracle, Or Did They Simply Steal The Pennant?
16:10: The Green Bay Packers Are Not In The Super Bowl.
* Coach picked 'em, to his everlasting shame.
* Coach leans Niners, Rhodes leans Chiefs.
23:08: The Byzantine Bears.
* Vikas A. of North Potomac, Md., writes to Brad Biggs:
Matt Nagy is the head coach who designs and calls offensive plays. Bill Lazor is the offensive coordinator who doesn't design or call plays. Dave Ragone is passing-game coordinator but not the run-game coordinator. John DeFilippo coaches the QBs, who are the primary component of the passing game, and Juan Castillo coaches the O-line, an important component to the passing and running game. Am I the only one whose head is spinning from confusion? I'm concerned that with so many cooks in the kitchen the meal is going to be a total mess. Has a current or former team employed such an organizational structure with success, and if not, why should we believe the Bears can pull it off?
Click through to see Biggs' answer.
* Raheem Mostert appeared in two games for the Bears in 2016 and did not get a carry or a reception.
32:35: White Sox Con!
* "Starring" Rickey Rentamanager.
* Coach is correct: Luis Rojas is the son of Felipe Alou and the half-brother of Moisés Alou.
42:57: A Different Kind Of Cubs Con.
* Rosenthal: What To Know About The Marquee Network.
50:45: The Blackhawks Might Be Back!
* Five-game winning streak before dropping game to Panthers this week.
"Signing little-known Czech forward Dominik Kubalik last May to a one-year, $925,000 contract looks genius. The 24-year-old (whose rights were acquired from the Kings last season) is a dark horse Calder Trophy candidate, with 21 goals through 49 games."
* ESPN's Midseason Analytics Awards:
"The John Gibson Award -
"Criteria: Given to the goalie who does everything humanly possible to carry his team to victory on a nightly basis, despite getting nothing resembling help from the players who are supposed to be defending in front of him. Honoring the +53.4 goals above average that John Gibson saved from 2016 to 2019 (the second-best rate, behind Sergei Bobrovsky, among all goalies in that span), ultimately netting Gibson a grand total of one third-place vote for the Vezina Trophy - because the team in front of him wasn't good enough to get him enough wins.
"Winner: Robin Lehner, Chicago Blackhawks"
56:15: Is Zach LaVine An All-Star?
* Coach: No.
* Rhodes: No.
* David Kaplan: Yes.
59:24: Bulls Attendance Finally Rightsizing.
Doors opening for Wolves-Bulls tonight in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/3nWIWYSerX— Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) January 22, 2020
+
Crowd at tip-off for Wolves-Bulls at the United Center. pic.twitter.com/SSUbyHD9Lf— Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) January 23, 2020
-
1:00:30: Illinois Hoops It Up!
Loyola Women:
The Ramblers currently sit at 8-0 away from Gentile Arena after winning a combined seven road games in the past three seasons. https://t.co/clGx75DbBq— Loyola Phoenix (@PhoenixLUC) January 24, 2020
*
Northwestern Women:
Highlights: Northwestern at Michigan State | B1G Women's Basketball | Ja... https://t.co/GFUiALsGFW via @YouTube— Fanfictionwritertvseries (@sarah052794) January 24, 2020
*
Loyola Men:
The Ramblers limped out of the gate with a 3-4 record in the first seven games, but the addition of Keith Clemons back to the lineup from a knee injury has sparked the team. https://t.co/ELYrMfZ1U1— Loyola Phoenix (@PhoenixLUC) January 23, 2020
*
DePaul Men:
MEN'S BASKETBALL: Creighton Gets Road Win At DePaul. -KFOR Sports https://t.co/4mV2z4OsKg— KFOR Radio (@KFORRADIO) January 23, 2020
* Illini Men:
It's January 23rd and the Illinois Fighting Illini Men's Basketball Team is tied for 1st in the #B1G pic.twitter.com/6nBgYvOM7C— Jeremy Rushing (@JeremyGRushing) January 24, 2020
* UIC Men:
Detroit native Brian Taylor makes his return trip home as the Flames take a three-game winning streak into a Saturday contest at Detroit Mercy! #ItsUIC— UIC FL🔥MES 🏀 (@UICFlamesMBB) January 24, 2020
📝⬇️https://t.co/jg6mGLNauy
-
1:07:15: TrackNotes: Death, Destruction & The Pegasus.
-
STOPPAGE: 11:58
-
