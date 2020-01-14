The rules were clear. Plus: Pathetic Playoff Picks; Louisiana State's Universe; Bye Bye Bourbonnais; Is Jonathan Toews Back?; Bulls Midseason Report: It's The Underachieving That Stands Out; Red Star Rachel; Klopas Is Back; and Illinois Starts To Hoop It Up.





SHOW NOTES

* 287.

:37: Astros Asshats.

* Coffman: The Rules Were Clear.

* Wallenstein: Tech In, Garbage Out.

* LA City Council To Ask MLB To Award World Series Trophies To Dodgers.

* Plaschke: For Three Years We Wondered, And Now We Know.

* Yu Garbage:

If the Dodgers are planning a 2017 World Series parade, I would love to join! So if that is in the works, can someone make a Yu Garbage Jersey for me? — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) January 14, 2020

* Rosenthal: Jessica Mendoza Just Gave ESPN A New Reason To Dump Her When She Criticized The Whistleblower In The Astros Cheating Scandal.

* Coffman: An eye for an eye and the whole world goes blind!

22:06: Pathetic Playoff Picks.

* Stop the pundits before they predict again!

* Don't dismiss the Titans.

* Russell Wilson is elite.

* P.S.: NFL still recycling white guys.

36:16: Louisiana State's Universe.

LSU opponents won...



The ACC

The Big 12

The SEC East

The Orange Bowl

The Fiesta Bowl

The Sugar Bowl

The Citrus Bowl

The Alamo Bowl

The Texas Bowl



7 were ranked in the top 10 when they played. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 14, 2020

40:36: Bye Bye Bourbonnais & Other Bears Bits.

* Halas Hall easier to spell.

* The Truth About The New Halas Hall.

* Lake Forest to get needed economic boost.

* Rhodes: "I can't decide if I care or not."

* John DeFlippedout.

* Minor Lazor.

* Jimbo Covert and Ed Sprinkle.

* Duke Slater and Alex Karras.

* Kyle Long:

Kyle Long said on RapSheet + Friends Podcast that he knew it was time to retire when he watched himself on film and didn't recognize that guy.



"I was an ass kicker for a long time. You line them up and I'll put them down. But there came a point where I couldn't do it anymore." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) January 16, 2020

* Marshawn Lynch:

Marshawn Lynch dropping jewels for NFL players in what could be his final presser as a player pic.twitter.com/N8qOl6vcyC — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) January 13, 2020

55:56: White Sox Offseason Finally Over.

57:05: Cubs Offseason Never Got Started.

1:02:01: Is Jonathan Toews Back?

* Greenfield: Yes.

* Coffman: No.

1:03:27: Bulls Midseason Report: It's The Underachievement That Stands Out.

* Just as it was at the quarter pole.

1:03:57: Red Star Rachel.

1:04:13: Klopas Is Back.

1:04:43: Illinois Starting To Hoop It Up.

* Loyola women started out 9-0, now 12-3.

* Northwestern women upset No. 15 Indiana in OT after late rally.

* Illini men crack Top 25.

* Loyola men beat SIU, have won four of five.

* No. 14 Villanova squeaks past DePaul men in OT.

STOPPAGE: 6:21

