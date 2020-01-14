Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #287: The Houston Asterisks

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

The rules were clear. Plus: Pathetic Playoff Picks; Louisiana State's Universe; Bye Bye Bourbonnais; Is Jonathan Toews Back?; Bulls Midseason Report: It's The Underachieving That Stands Out; Red Star Rachel; Klopas Is Back; and Illinois Starts To Hoop It Up.


-

SHOW NOTES

* 287.

:37: Astros Asshats.

* Coffman: The Rules Were Clear.

* Wallenstein: Tech In, Garbage Out.

* LA City Council To Ask MLB To Award World Series Trophies To Dodgers.

* Plaschke: For Three Years We Wondered, And Now We Know.

* Yu Garbage:

* Rosenthal: Jessica Mendoza Just Gave ESPN A New Reason To Dump Her When She Criticized The Whistleblower In The Astros Cheating Scandal.

* Coffman: An eye for an eye and the whole world goes blind!

22:06: Pathetic Playoff Picks.

* Stop the pundits before they predict again!

* Don't dismiss the Titans.

* Russell Wilson is elite.

* P.S.: NFL still recycling white guys.

36:16: Louisiana State's Universe.

40:36: Bye Bye Bourbonnais & Other Bears Bits.

* Halas Hall easier to spell.

* The Truth About The New Halas Hall.

* Lake Forest to get needed economic boost.

* Rhodes: "I can't decide if I care or not."

* John DeFlippedout.

* Minor Lazor.

* Jimbo Covert and Ed Sprinkle.

* Duke Slater and Alex Karras.

* Kyle Long:

* Marshawn Lynch:

55:56: White Sox Offseason Finally Over.

57:05: Cubs Offseason Never Got Started.

1:02:01: Is Jonathan Toews Back?

* Greenfield: Yes.

* Coffman: No.

1:03:27: Bulls Midseason Report: It's The Underachievement That Stands Out.

* Just as it was at the quarter pole.

1:03:57: Red Star Rachel.

1:04:13: Klopas Is Back.

1:04:43: Illinois Starting To Hoop It Up.

* Loyola women started out 9-0, now 12-3.

* Northwestern women upset No. 15 Indiana in OT after late rally.

* Illini men crack Top 25.

* Loyola men beat SIU, have won four of five.

* No. 14 Villanova squeaks past DePaul men in OT.

-

STOPPAGE: 6:21

-

-

