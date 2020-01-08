News, views and blues. Including: It's Already Too Late For The Cubs; The Bullhawks; Coach Likes That; The Vegas Bowl; The Ryan Pace Bowl; Sox's Steves; Repulsive Rickettses; Red Star Fiancee; and The Disastrous Chicago Fire.





SHOW NOTES

* 286.

* Pi, man.

2:15: Bullhawks Blues Pt 1.

8:08: The 'Yotes.

* CBS2 Chicago: DNA Testing Underway For Captured Coyote.

* Wikipedia: Rabies.

* Illinois Department of Public Health: The last human case of rabies in Illinois was reported in 1954.

* The North Dakota Department of Health: "[T]he rabies vaccine has not been given in the stomach since the 1980s. For adults, it should only be given in the deltoid muscle of the upper arm (administration to the gluteal area is NOT recommended, as studies have shown this can result in a less effective immune response). For children, the anterolateral aspect of the thigh is also an acceptable site (depending on the child's age and body mass). Rabies immunoglobulin is recommended to be given at the site of the bite, if possible."

* Charlie Coyote vs. Chance The Snapper.

* Nature is vicious, amoral and unjust.

* Gene Lyons: "After I broke several ribs falling from Mount Nebo and suffered intense pain, Albert transitioned from an outdoor to an indoor cat, spending 90 percent of his time sitting with me, watching Red Sox games and purring. It was quite moving. After I healed up, he headed back to the hay barn."

* Tribune, 2008: Cops Kill Cougar On North Side.

* Cougar Bait.

* Katrina Bodowski's eye-rolling hairless pussy.

* Green Bay Radio Bleeps Vikings In Lizzo's "Truth Hurts."

* Tribune: After a 12-Year-Old Died By Suicide, His Family Scoured Their Home For Signs. Then They Learned He Researched It At School.

21:49 Bullhawks Blues Pt. 2.

Getting drilled by the Pelicans who are missing key pieces due to injury. Okay, enough is enough. I don't want to hear how hard they play or that they are decent defensively. Season worst 11 games under .500. This is ridiculous. The Bulls are awful. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) January 9, 2020

22:17: It's Already Too Late For The Cubs.

* Haugh: Cubs Fans Need To Be Patient. Once The Kris Bryant Grievance Is Finally Resolved, The Team Will Make Its Moves.

That makes no sense whatsoever. The rest of the league has moved on without the Cubs. The damage has been done.

23:55: Ukrainian Plane Made By Chicago-Based Boeing Taking Off From Iran Shot Down By Russian-Made Missiles In Midst Of Retaliation Against America.

* Also: "The Ukrainian government adopted Kyiv as its standard Latinization in 1995, making Kyiv mandatory for use in legislative and official acts . . . Kiev, on the other hand, is a direct transliteration of the Russian spelling of the city's name."

31:31: Coach Likes That.

* Coffman: "Every once in a while, the guy who has been the butt of jokes bounces back in a big way."

* Safety base.

* The Athletic: 'Jimmy Was Kind Of Like Ferris Bueller:' Inside 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's Early Football Career.

* ESPN, January 2018: Belichick Didn't Want To Trade Garoppolo.

Two weeks before the Nov. 1 trading deadline, Belichick met with Kraft to discuss the quarterback situation. According to staffers, the meeting ran long, lasting half the day and pushing back Belichick's other meetings. The office was buzzing. The meeting ended with a clear mandate to Belichick: trade Garoppolo because he would not be in the team's long-term plans, and then, once again, find the best quarterback in the draft and develop him. Belichick was furious and demoralized, according to friends. But in the end, he did what he asks of his players and coaches: He did his job. One morning in late October, Belichick texted San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and asked him to call. Belichick had long admired Kyle's father, Mike, who not only had been one of the NFL's smartest tacticians but had also personally defended Belichick to commissioner Roger Goodell during the Spygate scandal. At the combine this past February, Kyle, weeks into the 49ers job after being the offensive coordinator for the Falcons, met with Belichick for hours to learn from his team's humiliating Super Bowl loss. Belichick believed that Garoppolo would excel under Shanahan, and when he and Shanahan connected on the phone, Belichick offered the quarterback for a second-rounder. It was a steal, leaving Patriots staffers stunned and confused. Why would the game's shrewdest long-term strategist trade two backup quarterbacks in a two-month span when his starter was 40 years old and banged up? And why did Belichick practically give away a quarterback whom the coaches saw as a potential top-10 player for much less than he could have gotten last spring? It made no sense. Belichick handled the trade as he always does, by not explaining it to the coaches and by burying them so deep in work that they didn't have time to gossip. Most in the organization understood that it was an extreme case, with extreme personalities, but they felt that Belichick had earned the right to make football decisions. Belichick, having always subscribed to the philosophy that it's time to go once an owner gets involved in football decisions, left the impression with some friends that the current dynamic was unsustainable. Brady, though, seemed liberated. Kraft hugged Brady when he saw him that week, in full view of teammates. A few days later during practice, some players and staffers noticed that Brady seemed especially excited, hollering and cajoling. Brady was once again the team's present and future. His new backup, Brian Hoyer, was a longtime friend and not a threat. The owner was in Brady's corner. "He won," a Patriots staffer says.

* Jimmy G's Date With A Porn Star.

* "Feels great, baby!"

* Russell Wilson mic'd up.

45:47: The Vegas Bowl.

* Money Pours In On LSU Despite Clemson's Success As Underdog.

52:01: The Ryan Pace Bowl.

54:37: Sox Sign Steves Stone And Cishek.

* Plus: What Will The 2020 White Sox Lineup Look Like?

1:02:47: Repulsive Rickettses Really Rich.

* Morrissey: For The Cubs, Bricks And Mortar Come Before Pitchers And Catchers.

1:06:05: Red Stars Acquire J.J. Watts' Fiancee, Which Angers J.J. Watt.

1:07:22: Disastrous Chicago Fire Logo Gets One-Year Reprieve.

STOPPAGE: 1:11:29

