They're in the front office. Plus: Ravens Over Saints; Don Hahn; Maddon's Post Deleted; Bulls Still Suck; Blackhawks Still Suck; Bears Beat Beard In Bowl; DePaul Dropped By The Hall; Loyola Vexes Valpo; and The Illini Who Couldn't Shoot Straight.





-

SHOW NOTES

* 285.

1:46: The Virginia, George & Ted Show.

* Turds.

* Ted Phillips talks football with you.

* Potash: Pace's Belief In Trubisky Seems Strong, But Is It Real?

* Potash: Playoffs Or Bust For Pace, Nagy & Trubisky In 2020?

* Kevin Michael Gilbride is the son of Kevin Bernard Gilbride.

* Chambers: Nothing (Wrong) From The Head Up.

* Thread.

Lies are never necessary. Why would they be if everyone knows they're lies? Why even have a press conference, then? Why should reporters attend? And how is saying the tight end spot was a problem a competitive disadvantage? Pace should be grilled in person his BS called out. https://t.co/qgCI7IBoVu — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) December 31, 2019

* Chaser.

Give me an example of an nfl coach or Gm who doesn't lie publicly — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) December 31, 2019

Chris Ballard spoke for nearly 75 minutes, answering 50+ questions. Was probably about as raw and honest as an NFL GM's going to be.



He admitted the Luck situation didn't truly sink in until 2 days ago, when the season was over. It was the first time he could catch his breath. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 2, 2020

Ballard was reportedly the favorite to become #Bears GM until late in the process when Ryan Pace charmed George McCaskey and Ted Phillips (and the Bears feared Ballard's past connection to the team would not signal the fresh start they wanted to portray). https://t.co/tmuOfpAuTi — Beachwood Reporter (@BeachwoodReport) January 2, 2020

* The kicking contest Eddy Pineiro didn't win.

* Bears Fires Helfrich, Heistand And 2 Others.

* "In the third hour, Mike Mulligan and David Haugh discussed Bears coach Matt Nagy expressing his belief that the team's kicking woes have been addressed with Eddy Pineiro's performance this season . . . "

36:41: Ravens Over Saints.

* How Josh McCown Played A Huge Role In Eagles' Turnaround, Made Life Easier For Carson Wentz Behind The Scenes.

* Marshawn Lynch's Return To Seahawks Was 'Magical' Despite Loss To 49ers.

47:58: Don Hahn.

* New-Look White Sox.

* Wallenstein: Edwin A Win.

* Jane Leavy.

1:00:22: Maddon's Post Deleted.

1:02:56: Bulls Still Suck.

1:03:21: Blackhawks Still Suck.

* The 'Lanche.

* The 'Yotes.

* The 'Nucks.

1:05:15: Bears Beat Beard In Bowl.

* Brandon Peters.

1:07:28 DePaul Dropped By The Hall.

1:08:09: Loyola Vexes Valpo.

1:08:27: The Illini Who Couldn't Shoot Straight.

-

STOPPAGE: 11:17

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

