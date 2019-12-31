Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #285: We Found The Bears' Turds

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

They're in the front office. Plus: Ravens Over Saints; Don Hahn; Maddon's Post Deleted; Bulls Still Suck; Blackhawks Still Suck; Bears Beat Beard In Bowl; DePaul Dropped By The Hall; Loyola Vexes Valpo; and The Illini Who Couldn't Shoot Straight.


-

SHOW NOTES

* 285.

1:46: The Virginia, George & Ted Show.

* Turds.

* Ted Phillips talks football with you.

* Potash: Pace's Belief In Trubisky Seems Strong, But Is It Real?

* Potash: Playoffs Or Bust For Pace, Nagy & Trubisky In 2020?

* Kevin Michael Gilbride is the son of Kevin Bernard Gilbride.

* Chambers: Nothing (Wrong) From The Head Up.

* Thread.

* Chaser.

* The kicking contest Eddy Pineiro didn't win.

* Bears Fires Helfrich, Heistand And 2 Others.

* "In the third hour, Mike Mulligan and David Haugh discussed Bears coach Matt Nagy expressing his belief that the team's kicking woes have been addressed with Eddy Pineiro's performance this season . . . "

36:41: Ravens Over Saints.

* How Josh McCown Played A Huge Role In Eagles' Turnaround, Made Life Easier For Carson Wentz Behind The Scenes.

* Marshawn Lynch's Return To Seahawks Was 'Magical' Despite Loss To 49ers.

47:58: Don Hahn.

* New-Look White Sox.

* Wallenstein: Edwin A Win.

* Jane Leavy.

1:00:22: Maddon's Post Deleted.

1:02:56: Bulls Still Suck.

1:03:21: Blackhawks Still Suck.

* The 'Lanche.

* The 'Yotes.

* The 'Nucks.

1:05:15: Bears Beat Beard In Bowl.

* Brandon Peters.

1:07:28 DePaul Dropped By The Hall.

1:08:09: Loyola Vexes Valpo.

1:08:27: The Illini Who Couldn't Shoot Straight.

-

STOPPAGE: 11:17

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

More from Beachwood Sports »

Nothing (Wrong) From The Head Up

By Thomas Chambers

The only thing worse than these Bears crybaby excuse cooks are the fans who swallow it.

Continue reading "Nothing (Wrong) From The Head Up" »

Posted on Dec 31, 2019

The White Sox Report

Edwin A Win

By Roger Wallenstein

Despite what one veteran Chicago baseball writer seems to think, the Encarnacion signing is a smart one.

Continue reading "Edwin A Win" »

Posted on Dec 30, 2019