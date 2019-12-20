Is that it for Trubisky, Pace? Plus: Has It Ever Been This Bad?; White Sox Making Moves, Starting Grooves; The Cubs Reckoning That Wasn't; Brent Seabrook Is The Kyle Long Of The Blackhawks; Patrick Kane Apparently 11th Best Player Of The Decade; The Bulls Still Suck; The Redbox Bowl Is Still On For Monday; and DePaul Is Still Our Last Hope.





* 284.

* The Better Business Bureau in the age of Yelp.

* Coffman: "It was never the Better Consumer Bureau.

1:58: Has It Ever Been This Bad?

* Late '70s was pretty bad.

4:30: Is That It For Trubisky, Pace?

* Lieser: It's Time To Move On From Ryan Pace.

* Biggs' 10 Thoughts: "If the Bears don't make replacing Trubisky the team's No. 1 offseason priority, they've failed to have an honest evaluation of what's happening at Halas Hall."

* Biggs' Mailbag: Is GM Ryan Pace's Job In Jeopardy? Will QB Mitch Trubisky Be Replaced? Is It As Bad As We Think?

* Was that Trubisky's last start at Soldier Field? Connor McKnight, Arthur Arkush and Biggs discuss.

* Coffman: About That Hip.

* The methodical Chiefs.

* Probing and prodding!

* SI: "Montgomery has been used only about as much as a receiver as Jordan Howard was."

* The Panthers claimed Mike Davis off waivers in November. He has yet to get an attempt.

* Interception Regression:

Looks like the difference between 12-4 and 7-9 is 19 ints — Sean Lucey (@slucey70) December 26, 2019

* Chicago Byes:

While I'm told the Vikings haven't finalized their plan for Sunday, they're leaning heavily towards resting a bulk of their starters, including Kirk Cousins, per league source. Team viewing Chicago week as a bye in terms of getting guys rest/healthy for Jan. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 27, 2019

* Aaron Rodgers And Danica Patrick Buy $28 Million Malibu Mansion.

* Danica Patrick was born in Beloit, Wisconsin and raised in Roscoe, Illinois. She went to high school in Rockton, where she was a cheerleader. She got her start racing go-karts.

* Maybe I was thinking of the Brewers' signing not of a former Cub but of former White Sock Avisail Garcia.

45:50: White Sox Making Moves, Starting Grooves.

* It's Officially A Successful Offseason.

52:45: The Cubs Reckoning That Wasn't.

"Last year didn't meet our standards and we want to try to do better next year," Epstein said. "We're also at a point where after five consecutive years of charging straight ahead and pouring a lot of resources, in terms of both prospect capital and dollars, into trying to win now, we're also at a point where we have to really think ahead and secure our future as well and try to create sustained success over a long period of time. That's the challenge."

57:51: Brent Seabrook Is The Kyle Long Of The Blackhawks.

Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Brent Seabrook will undergo surgery on his right shoulder and both hips and miss the remainder of the season.



Calvin de Haan will also undergo right shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/aG0KfXgRCZ — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) December 27, 2019

* Ranking Brent Seabrook's Greatest Blackhawks Moments.

1:03:43: Patrick Kane Apparently 11th Best Player Of The Decade.

Oh what in the actual fuck



PATRICK KANE HAS THREE CUPS AN MVP A CONN SMYTHE AND THE MOST POINTS IN THE DECADE https://t.co/Ypypt6VbuM — Chief (@BarstoolChief) December 24, 2019

1:04:53: The Bulls Still Suck.

1:06:37: Redbox Bowl Still On For Monday.

1:07:09: DePaul Still Our Last Hope.

STOPPAGE: 11:51

