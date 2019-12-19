It's grim and we're bereft. Including: Bears Now Within Hail Mary's Of Being Within Two-Point Plays Of Winning Games; Grievance Grievance; Every Bulls Worst Loss Yet Is Worse Than The Last Worst Loss Yet; Lovie's Beard Has One Game Left This Year; Paul Reed Still The Man; and St. Edward High School's Racist Taunts.





* 283.

* Coffman: "The key to happiness in life is low expectations."

1:40: Bears Now Within Hail Mary's Of Being Within Two-Point Plays Of Winning Games.

* ChicagoBears.com, Oct. 30, LOL: Bears Offensive Line Starting To Find Its Groove.

* Coffman: Mitch More Jacoby Than Drew.

* Rhodes: "Kwiatkowski is the Nicholas Castellanos of the Bears - he's showing them what hungry looks like."

* Khalil Smack.

* NBC Sports Chicago: A-Rob Isn't Mad About His Pro Bowl Snub, But His Teammates Are.

* Patterson's Perfect Play:

46:50: Grievance Grievance.

* Cubs held hostage by a situation of their own making.

52:05: White Sox Outbid League For Gio Gonzalez.

* Coffman: "He looks up to five-and-divers."

54:19: Every Bulls Worst Loss Yet Is Worse Than The Last Worst Loss Yet.

* O'Donnell: Why The Bulls Won't Fire Jim Boylen Despite Him Being The Worst Coach In The NBA.

58:24: Patrick Kane Still Loves Playing Hockey.

* Keith back, Seabrook benched.

1:02:05: Lovie's Beard Has One Game Left This Year.

* December 30th.

1:02:33: Paul Reed Still The Man.

1:04:50: St. Edward High School Students Racially Taunted Players On Bishop McNamara Girls Basketball Team, Officials Say.

