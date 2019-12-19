Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #283: The Winter Of Chicago Sports Discontent
It's grim and we're bereft. Including: Bears Now Within Hail Mary's Of Being Within Two-Point Plays Of Winning Games; Grievance Grievance; Every Bulls Worst Loss Yet Is Worse Than The Last Worst Loss Yet; Lovie's Beard Has One Game Left This Year; Paul Reed Still The Man; and St. Edward High School's Racist Taunts.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 283.
* Coffman: "The key to happiness in life is low expectations."
1:40: Bears Now Within Hail Mary's Of Being Within Two-Point Plays Of Winning Games.
* ChicagoBears.com, Oct. 30, LOL: Bears Offensive Line Starting To Find Its Groove.
* Coffman: Mitch More Jacoby Than Drew.
* Rhodes: "Kwiatkowski is the Nicholas Castellanos of the Bears - he's showing them what hungry looks like."
* Khalil Smack.
* NBC Sports Chicago: A-Rob Isn't Mad About His Pro Bowl Snub, But His Teammates Are.
* Patterson's Perfect Play:
What an incredible play by Patterson. #NFL #Packers #Bears pic.twitter.com/Am3DszK1IG— Thomas Sullivan (@Yfz84) December 15, 2019
-
46:50: Grievance Grievance.
* Cubs held hostage by a situation of their own making.
52:05: White Sox Outbid League For Gio Gonzalez.
* Coffman: "He looks up to five-and-divers."
54:19: Every Bulls Worst Loss Yet Is Worse Than The Last Worst Loss Yet.
* O'Donnell: Why The Bulls Won't Fire Jim Boylen Despite Him Being The Worst Coach In The NBA.
58:24: Patrick Kane Still Loves Playing Hockey.
* Keith back, Seabrook benched.
1:02:05: Lovie's Beard Has One Game Left This Year.
1:02:33: Paul Reed Still The Man.
1:04:50: St. Edward High School Students Racially Taunted Players On Bishop McNamara Girls Basketball Team, Officials Say.
-
STOPPAGE: 8:32
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
