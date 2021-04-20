Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #353: Cubs And Sox Are Different Kinds Of .500
Same record, different journeys. Plus: Zachless Bulls; Blackhawks' Splitting Headache; Cam Pro; Red Stars Finally Score A Goal; Superleague Relegated To Dustbin; Fire Season All Downhill From Here; and Draft Memo To Ryan Pace.
-
SHOW NOTES
* 353.
* Coffman: "The good times do tend to roll when I'm at a bar."
-
3:30: The Dunning Effect.
* Too early to sweat White Sox's .500 start.
-
10:23: Cubs Already Nearing Trade Deadline.
* Not too early to declare .500 start will be their high-water mark.
-
26:21: Zachless Bulls.
* Opportunistic experiment.
-
34:48: Blackhawks' Splitting Headache.
"The good news is that his health is getting better. As long as he stays headed in the right direction He should be healthy & ready to return to the Blackhawks next season. It has been a very challenging year for the captain of the Blackhawks." - @DarrenDreger on Jonathan Toews— Jay Zawaski (@JayZawaski670) April 21, 2021
-
41:51: Cam Pro.
In a video released April 22, Loyola senior Cameron Krutwig announced he would be leaving Loyola to declare for the NBA draft and pursue his dreams of playing professionally.https://t.co/zLWkdFFz9z— Loyola Phoenix (@PhoenixLUC) April 23, 2021
-
46:51: Red Stars Finally Score A Goal.
NWSL Challenge Cup: Katie Johnson nets late equalizer as Chicago Red Stars and Kansas City play to 1-1 draw— SportsReno.Com (@sportsreno) April 22, 2021
https://t.co/0Ak3CTE47l
-
51:20: Superleague Relegated To Dustbin.
*
JPMorgan Chase is the latest to backtrack from the proposed Super League - "We clearly misjudged how this deal would be viewed by the wider football community and how it might impact them in the future." https://t.co/eLVfYjN9wh— Sportico (@Sportico) April 23, 2021
-
1:01:00: Fire Season All Downhill From Here.
Seven thoughts on the Chicago Fire's draw with New England, from our @patrickmccraney #cffc #cf97 https://t.co/mhqHSo6cvJ— Hot Time In Old Town (@HotTimeOldTown) April 19, 2021
-
1:02:34: Draft Memo To Ryan Pace.
It's a lot easier to be an efficient drafter after you realize there's no such thing as a great drafter. pic.twitter.com/RC6NtEfe2R— Robert Mays (@robertmays) April 22, 2021
-
STOPPAGE: 7:54
-
For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.
