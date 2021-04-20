Subscribe to the Newsletter

The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #353: Cubs And Sox Are Different Kinds Of .500

By Jim Coffman and Steve Rhodes

Same record, different journeys. Plus: Zachless Bulls; Blackhawks' Splitting Headache; Cam Pro; Red Stars Finally Score A Goal; Superleague Relegated To Dustbin; Fire Season All Downhill From Here; and Draft Memo To Ryan Pace.

Beachwood Radio Network · The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #353: The Difference Between The Cubs And Sox

-

SHOW NOTES

* 353.

* Coffman: "The good times do tend to roll when I'm at a bar."

-

3:30: The Dunning Effect.

* Too early to sweat White Sox's .500 start.

-

10:23: Cubs Already Nearing Trade Deadline.

* Not too early to declare .500 start will be their high-water mark.

-

26:21: Zachless Bulls.

* Opportunistic experiment.

-

34:48: Blackhawks' Splitting Headache.

-

41:51: Cam Pro.

-

46:51: Red Stars Finally Score A Goal.

-

51:20: Superleague Relegated To Dustbin.

*

-

1:01:00: Fire Season All Downhill From Here.

-

1:02:34: Draft Memo To Ryan Pace.

-

STOPPAGE: 7:54

-

For archives and other Beachwood shows, see The Beachwood Radio Network.

-

Comments welcome.

More from Beachwood Sports »

Where Quarterbacks Don't Die

By David Rutter

Jim McMahon's graveyard is both literally and figuratively false.

Continue reading "Where Quarterbacks Don't Die" »

Posted on Apr 20, 2021

The White Sox Report

A Box Of No-Hitters

By Roger Wallenstein

Some are perfectos, and others are like Edwin Jackson's.

Continue reading "A Box Of No-Hitters" »

Posted on Apr 19, 2021

The NFL's COVID Warning For Baseball

By Alex R. Piquero and Justin Kurland/The Conversation

The NFL's decision to allow fans at games enabled us to examine the potential influence that large sports events can have on local viral transmission. Although we could not definitively assess cause and effect, the results were striking.

Continue reading "The NFL's COVID Warning For Baseball" »

Posted on Apr 7, 2021