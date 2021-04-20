Same record, different journeys. Plus: Zachless Bulls; Blackhawks' Splitting Headache; Cam Pro; Red Stars Finally Score A Goal; Superleague Relegated To Dustbin; Fire Season All Downhill From Here; and Draft Memo To Ryan Pace.

-

SHOW NOTES

* 353.

* Coffman: "The good times do tend to roll when I'm at a bar."

-

3:30: The Dunning Effect.

* Too early to sweat White Sox's .500 start.

-

10:23: Cubs Already Nearing Trade Deadline.

* Not too early to declare .500 start will be their high-water mark.

-

26:21: Zachless Bulls.

* Opportunistic experiment.

-

34:48: Blackhawks' Splitting Headache.

"The good news is that his health is getting better. As long as he stays headed in the right direction He should be healthy & ready to return to the Blackhawks next season. It has been a very challenging year for the captain of the Blackhawks." - @DarrenDreger on Jonathan Toews — Jay Zawaski (@JayZawaski670) April 21, 2021

-

41:51: Cam Pro.

In a video released April 22, Loyola senior Cameron Krutwig announced he would be leaving Loyola to declare for the NBA draft and pursue his dreams of playing professionally.https://t.co/zLWkdFFz9z — Loyola Phoenix (@PhoenixLUC) April 23, 2021

-

46:51: Red Stars Finally Score A Goal.

NWSL Challenge Cup: Katie Johnson nets late equalizer as Chicago Red Stars and Kansas City play to 1-1 draw



https://t.co/0Ak3CTE47l — SportsReno.Com (@sportsreno) April 22, 2021

-

51:20: Superleague Relegated To Dustbin.

*

JPMorgan Chase is the latest to backtrack from the proposed Super League - "We clearly misjudged how this deal would be viewed by the wider football community and how it might impact them in the future." https://t.co/eLVfYjN9wh — Sportico (@Sportico) April 23, 2021

-

1:01:00: Fire Season All Downhill From Here.

Seven thoughts on the Chicago Fire's draw with New England, from our @patrickmccraney #cffc #cf97 https://t.co/mhqHSo6cvJ — Hot Time In Old Town (@HotTimeOldTown) April 19, 2021

-

1:02:34: Draft Memo To Ryan Pace.

It's a lot easier to be an efficient drafter after you realize there's no such thing as a great drafter. pic.twitter.com/RC6NtEfe2R — Robert Mays (@robertmays) April 22, 2021

-

STOPPAGE: 7:54

-

-

