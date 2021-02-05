Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Beachwood Sports VideoPlease Stop Believing 99 Years of Cub Losses The 1908 Song Blame It On Bartman We Can't Wait 100 Years Dusty Must Get Fired
Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe to the Newsletter
The 13th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Mr. Weeknd?
It's been a long, ugly, terrible year since I last pretended to care about the Super Bowl half-time show and somewhere in that miserable slog either the NFL or I or possibly both of us gave up. I can understand why the organizers would want to avoid the kind of big, loud spectacle we've seen in prior years. J-Lo's not going to mount a stripper poll in a half-empty stadium, after all. But with all due respect to Mr. The Weeknd, this feels like the half-time show equivalent of sweatpants on a Zoom call - no one's gonna see it, so who gives a fuck?
Anyway, I've never consciously listened to an entire Weeknd song and I'm not about to start. So I'm turning this over to the nearest 5th-grader. Take it away, Tiki:
"Okay, so, he's going to play 'Blinding Light,' 'Save Your Tears,' umm . . . 'The Hills' . . . and I guess 'Starboy,' and I think he's going to wear either a red or a black suit. He curses a lot in a lot of his songs so, like, I don't think he can play that many of them or he'll get in trouble."
-
Previously In Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Coverage:
* The 2009 Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Bracket: Bruce Springsteen Edition.
* The Who's 2010 Super Bowl Suckage.
* Let's Not Get It Started And Say We Did: The 2011 Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Prop Bet.
* The 2012 Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Bet: Madonna Edition.
* The 2013 Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Bet: Beyoncé Knowles Edition.
* Tweeting The 2014 Super Bowl Suckage: Bruno Mars & Red Hot Chili Peppers Edition.
* The 2015 Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Prop Bet: Katy Perry Edition.
* The 8th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Coldplay Edition.
* The 9th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Lady Gaga Edition.
* The 10th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Justin Timberlake Edition.
* The 11th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Maroon 5 Edition.
* Postscript: The 11th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Maroon 5 Edition.
* 'I Just Couldn't Be a Sellout' | Why Rihanna Turned Down The Super Bowl Halftime Show.
* The 12th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Shakira & JLo Edition.
-
The 13th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Mr. Weeknd?
With all due respect to Mr. The Weeknd, this feels like the half-time show equivalent of sweatpants on a Zoom call.Continue reading "The 13th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Mr. Weeknd?" »
Posted on Feb 5, 2021