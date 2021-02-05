It's been a long, ugly, terrible year since I last pretended to care about the Super Bowl half-time show and somewhere in that miserable slog either the NFL or I or possibly both of us gave up. I can understand why the organizers would want to avoid the kind of big, loud spectacle we've seen in prior years. J-Lo's not going to mount a stripper poll in a half-empty stadium, after all. But with all due respect to Mr. The Weeknd, this feels like the half-time show equivalent of sweatpants on a Zoom call - no one's gonna see it, so who gives a fuck?



Anyway, I've never consciously listened to an entire Weeknd song and I'm not about to start. So I'm turning this over to the nearest 5th-grader. Take it away, Tiki:

"Okay, so, he's going to play 'Blinding Light,' 'Save Your Tears,' umm . . . 'The Hills' . . . and I guess 'Starboy,' and I think he's going to wear either a red or a black suit. He curses a lot in a lot of his songs so, like, I don't think he can play that many of them or he'll get in trouble."

-

Previously In Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Coverage:

* The 2009 Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Bracket: Bruce Springsteen Edition.

* The Who's 2010 Super Bowl Suckage.

* Let's Not Get It Started And Say We Did: The 2011 Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Prop Bet.

* The 2012 Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Bet: Madonna Edition.

* The 2013 Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Bet: Beyoncé Knowles Edition.

* Tweeting The 2014 Super Bowl Suckage: Bruno Mars & Red Hot Chili Peppers Edition.

* The 2015 Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Prop Bet: Katy Perry Edition.

* The 8th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Coldplay Edition.

* The 9th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Lady Gaga Edition.

* The 10th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Justin Timberlake Edition.

* The 11th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Maroon 5 Edition.

* Postscript: The 11th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Maroon 5 Edition.

* 'I Just Couldn't Be a Sellout' | Why Rihanna Turned Down The Super Bowl Halftime Show.

* The 12th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Shakira & JLo Edition.

-

Comments/wagers.

