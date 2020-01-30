Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Surfing To Debut As Olympic Sport In Tokyo
"Members of the USA Olympic Surfing Event are training in California to compete in the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo where surfing will make its Olympic debut."
Says one: "It would definitely be rad to medal."
The 12th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Shakira & JLo Edition
Look, we've all got bigger fish to fry right now and we can do it over the embers of a once-promising democracy, but dammit, JLo got screwed.Continue reading "The 12th Annual (More Or Less) Beachwood Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bet: Shakira & JLo Edition" »
Posted on Jan 30, 2020