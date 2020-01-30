Subscribe to the Newsletter

Surfing To Debut As Olympic Sport In Tokyo

By AP

"Members of the USA Olympic Surfing Event are training in California to compete in the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo where surfing will make its Olympic debut."

Says one: "It would definitely be rad to medal."

-

Posted on Jan 30, 2020