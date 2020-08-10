Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Beachwood Sports VideoPlease Stop Believing 99 Years of Cub Losses The 1908 Song Blame It On Bartman We Can't Wait 100 Years Dusty Must Get Fired
Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe to the Newsletter
'Olympic Athletes Are Dying'
"Olympians including Michael Phelps, Apolo Anton Ohno, Jeremy Bloom, Shaun White, Lolo Jones and Sasha Cohen are opening up about their mental health struggles in a new sobering documentary about suicide and depression among the world's greatest athletes," AP reports.
"Many of the athletes are sharing their pain for the first time in The Weight of Gold, on HBO. The documentary aims to expose the problem, incite change among Olympics leadership and help others experiencing similar issues feel less alone."
-
The Weight of Gold trailer.
-More from Beachwood Sports »
'Olympic Athletes Are Dying'
"Olympians including Michael Phelps, Apolo Anton Ohno, Jeremy Bloom, Shaun White, Lolo Jones and Sasha Cohen are opening up about their mental health struggles in a new sobering documentary about suicide and depression among the world's greatest athletes."Continue reading "'Olympic Athletes Are Dying'" »
Posted on Aug 10, 2020
TrackNotes: 22-Year Temper Tantrum Approaches Endgame
The (physical) jewel of American racing will soon become another array of condos, apartments and strip shopping that has already made Arlington Heights just so special.Continue reading "TrackNotes: 22-Year Temper Tantrum Approaches Endgame" »
Posted on Aug 5, 2020
Forced Sports Timeout Puts Squeeze On College Coffers, Scholarships And Towns
The reality of a fall without sports is sinking in.Continue reading "Forced Sports Timeout Puts Squeeze On College Coffers, Scholarships And Towns" »
Posted on Aug 5, 2020
Why A Canadian Hockey Team's Name Recalls U.S. Civil War Destruction
Sherman's "March to the Sea" commemorated on a hockey jersey.Continue reading "Why A Canadian Hockey Team's Name Recalls U.S. Civil War Destruction" »
Posted on Aug 4, 2020