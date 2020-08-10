"Olympians including Michael Phelps, Apolo Anton Ohno, Jeremy Bloom, Shaun White, Lolo Jones and Sasha Cohen are opening up about their mental health struggles in a new sobering documentary about suicide and depression among the world's greatest athletes," AP reports.

"Many of the athletes are sharing their pain for the first time in The Weight of Gold, on HBO. The documentary aims to expose the problem, incite change among Olympics leadership and help others experiencing similar issues feel less alone."

The Weight of Gold trailer.

