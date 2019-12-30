Nagy really said that. Trubisky has the smarts, just needs better footwork.

Pace presser. "Mitch is our starter."

How many years ago? "Rex is our quarterback."

Pace is ALL IN on Trubisky. So, 2020, going to go through the same losing motions again.



Pace is talking out of every orifice he has. Pace feels good about the draft.

He just threw Tarik Cohen under the bus.

"Losing Kyle." Thought you'd ever have him? Woe is you, Penelope Pace.

I'm waiting for one of these shrimp cakes to ask Pace what he's gonna do after mortgaging the near- and mid-term future.

They both like all their guys. Eddie P. is just great. "He told us, 'I'll never forget where I came from.' " Yeah, he grew up no more than 35 yards away.

They're all "GROWING." No, square-jaw, they aren't!

Coach Pagano is still learning. This team IS NOT YOUNG!.

See Rodgers Sunday? Not one ounce of emotion, because he knows they ain't done nuthin' yet. They EXPECT to win. They ARE expected to win. Win it ALL!

This has been going on for 70 [expletive deleted] years! One thing about this press conference, it was a PERFECT display of how totally screwed up and arrogant these people are.

The only thing worse than these Bears crybaby excuse cooks are the fans who swallow it. People get what they deserve.

