Michael Jordan Off The Court In The '80s & '90s
He was everywhere - even when he wasn't.
In three videos posted to YouTube in the last week.
(We now know that, no, he really wasn't that nice; he made bank on an image he later self-pityingly loathed.)
1. Michael Jordan In Local Chicago Commercials, '80s - '90s.
-
2. The Chicago Bulls In The '90s Without Michael Jordan.
-
3. '90s Chicago Bulls Photos EXPLAINED - Behind The Scenes With Photographer Bill Smith.
Will COVID-19 Take Down College Football?
"Professional and college sports have been shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline joins the Ground Game podcast to talk about when college teams can start gathering, practicing and competing again, as well as what might happen if a student-athlete tests positive for the virus."Continue reading "Will COVID-19 Take Down College Football?" »
Posted on May 11, 2020
The Ex-Cub Factor
From Manny Ramirez to Mel Rojas.Continue reading "The Ex-Cub Factor" »
Posted on May 7, 2020
The Bears' Last Dance Was Their Only One
The Bears' best-ever team could only win one championship. The Bulls won three in a row - twice.Continue reading "The Bears' Last Dance Was Their Only One" »
Posted on May 6, 2020