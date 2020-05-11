He was everywhere - even when he wasn't.

In three videos posted to YouTube in the last week.

(We now know that, no, he really wasn't that nice; he made bank on an image he later self-pityingly loathed.)

1. Michael Jordan In Local Chicago Commercials, '80s - '90s.





-

2. The Chicago Bulls In The '90s Without Michael Jordan.

-

3. '90s Chicago Bulls Photos EXPLAINED - Behind The Scenes With Photographer Bill Smith.

-

Comments welcome.

