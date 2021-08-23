Compare and contrast.

DALTON: The cooler, not the bouncer.

ANDY DALTON: Neither cool nor bouncy.

*

DALTON: Pain don't hurt.

ANDY DALTON: Owww!

*

DALTON: Studied philosophy.

ANDY DALTON: Should be more philosophical about the job he's about to lose to Justin Fields.

*

DALTON: Lives on a farm.

ANDY DALTON: Plays for a shitty team.



*

DALTON: Hooks up with Doc.

ANDY DALTON: Will spend a lot of time with team docs.

*

DALTON: Works at the Double Deuce.

ANDY DALTON: Works for a real douche.

*

DALTON: Killed a man in Memphis.

ANDY DALTON: Will get killed behind this offensive line.

*

DALTON: Best friend is Wade Garrett.

ANDY DALTON: Not as good as Wade Wilson.

*

DALTON: Dates Elizabeth Clay.

ANDY DALTON: Feet of clay.

*

DALTON: Shops at Red's Auto Parts.

ANDY DALTON: Sucks in the red zone.

*

DALTON: Killed a man in self-defense.

ANDY DALTON: Killed a WR by inability to read defense.

*

DALTON: Made an enemy of Brad Wesley.

ANDY DALTON: Not as good as Brad Johnson.

*

DALTON: Knows Tai Chi.

ANDY DALTON: Not long for Chi Town.

*

DALTON: Take out the trash.

ANDY DALTON: Is the trash.

*

DALTON: Has a high tolerance for the fragrance of nature.

ANDY DALTON: Stinks.

*

DALTON: Is the best in his trade.

ANDY DALTON: Won't fetch much in a trade.

*

DALTON: Friends with Jeff Healey.

ANDY DALTON: Plays like he's blind.

