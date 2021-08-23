Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Dalton vs. Andy Dalton
Compare and contrast.
DALTON: The cooler, not the bouncer.
ANDY DALTON: Neither cool nor bouncy.
*
DALTON: Pain don't hurt.
ANDY DALTON: Owww!
*
DALTON: Studied philosophy.
ANDY DALTON: Should be more philosophical about the job he's about to lose to Justin Fields.
*
DALTON: Lives on a farm.
ANDY DALTON: Plays for a shitty team.
*
DALTON: Hooks up with Doc.
ANDY DALTON: Will spend a lot of time with team docs.
*
DALTON: Works at the Double Deuce.
ANDY DALTON: Works for a real douche.
*
DALTON: Killed a man in Memphis.
ANDY DALTON: Will get killed behind this offensive line.
*
DALTON: Best friend is Wade Garrett.
ANDY DALTON: Not as good as Wade Wilson.
*
DALTON: Dates Elizabeth Clay.
ANDY DALTON: Feet of clay.
*
DALTON: Shops at Red's Auto Parts.
ANDY DALTON: Sucks in the red zone.
*
DALTON: Killed a man in self-defense.
ANDY DALTON: Killed a WR by inability to read defense.
*
DALTON: Made an enemy of Brad Wesley.
ANDY DALTON: Not as good as Brad Johnson.
*
DALTON: Knows Tai Chi.
ANDY DALTON: Not long for Chi Town.
*
DALTON: Take out the trash.
ANDY DALTON: Is the trash.
*
DALTON: Has a high tolerance for the fragrance of nature.
ANDY DALTON: Stinks.
*
DALTON: Is the best in his trade.
ANDY DALTON: Won't fetch much in a trade.
*
DALTON: Friends with Jeff Healey.
ANDY DALTON: Plays like he's blind.
-
Previously from the Vs. Affairs Desk:
* Sweet Home Alabama vs. Sweet Home Chicago
* The Kennedy Curse vs. The Cubs Curse
* Chicago 2016 vs. Baghdad 2016
