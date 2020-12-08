"What if athletes and coaches were trained to look for depression just as vigilantly as they'd be watching for a hamstring pull?"





-

ONE MONTH UNTIL

BRAVEY BOOK RELEASE!

.

.

you saw the 5 minute story from the @nytopinion - for the whole story, i present to you: Bravey book. this book is glory & gore, we will grow up together here. preorder now, link in bio

.

preorders get a custom @champion gift 🎁 pic.twitter.com/xK5KvSmZMB — Alexi Pappas (@AlexiPappas) December 12, 2020

-

CNN: Filmmaker And Elite Marathon Runner, Alexi Pappas Wants To Make Sure 'The Complete Person Is Happening.'

-

Previously/related:

* Dak Prescott Is The Hero Skip Bayless Will Never Be.

* 'Olympic Athletes Are Dying.'

-

Comments welcome.

