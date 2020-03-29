Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
How The Surfing Community Saved Trestles
"Learn how the surfing community came together to save Trestles with the Surfrider Foundation leaders that spearheaded the campaign, CEO Chad Nelsen and Coastal Preservation Manager Stefanie Sekich-Quinn.
"With Surfrider and their strong coalition of grassroots organizations, they fought together against big money, big government, and almost impossible odds to protect one of the world's most iconic waves."
-
"Trestles is a collection of surfing spots at San Onofre State Beach in San Diego County, California. Trestles consists of, from north to south, Upper Trestles (Uppers), Lower Trestles (Lowers), and Middle Trestles (Middles). North of Upper Trestles is the surf spot called Cottons. South of Middles is the surf spot called The Church. It is named after Trestles Bridge, a wooden trestle bridge that surfers must walk under to reach the beach, replaced in 2012 by a concrete viaduct.
"Lower Trestles consistently has the best waves of the group. For many years there was an WSL World Tour surfing competition held at Lowers every year, as well as the NSSA Nationals. Uppers is less consistent, but it has the potential to be a good wave with a long ride. North of Uppers is Cotton's Point, the location of former President Richard Nixon's home, La Casa Pacifica, aka 'The Western White House,' and the associated surfing spot of Cottons."
*
Also:
Lower Trestles: A Surfline Feature.
*
Lower Trestles Surfing Raw | San Clemente, CA.
*
GoPro: Kelly Slater Surfs Lower Trestles.
*
And:
• The California State Parks Foundation.
