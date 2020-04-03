"Prosecutors revealed new details of alleged bribes paid to FIFA executive committee members to gain their votes for Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup and charged a pair of former 21st Century Fox executives with making illegal payments to win broadcast rights for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments," the AP reports.

"An indictment unsealed Monday in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn says Nicolas Leoz, then president of the South American governing body CONMEBOL, and former Brazil federation president Ricardo Teixeira received bribes to vote for Qatar at the 2010 FIFA executive committee meeting.

"Jack Warner of Trinidad and Tobago, president of the North and Central American and Caribbean governing body CONCACAF, received $5m in bribes to vote for Russia to host in 2018 from 10 different shell companies that included entities in Anguilla, Cyprus and the British Virgin Islands, the indictment alleged. Guatemala federation president Rafael Salguero was promised a $1 million bribe to vote for Russia, according to the indictment."





-

Previously:

* World Cup Politics: Fixed Matches, Fascism & FIFA.

* FIFA's Radio Deals: Rigged?

* The 'Beautiful Game' Turns Ugly: New Mob Museum Display Explores Corruption Of FIFA.

-

Comments welcome.

