Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Beachwood Sports VideoPlease Stop Believing 99 Years of Cub Losses The 1908 Song Blame It On Bartman We Can't Wait 100 Years Dusty Must Get Fired
Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe to the Newsletter
FIFA (Allegedly) Still Super Corrupt
"Prosecutors revealed new details of alleged bribes paid to FIFA executive committee members to gain their votes for Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup and charged a pair of former 21st Century Fox executives with making illegal payments to win broadcast rights for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments," the AP reports.
"An indictment unsealed Monday in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn says Nicolas Leoz, then president of the South American governing body CONMEBOL, and former Brazil federation president Ricardo Teixeira received bribes to vote for Qatar at the 2010 FIFA executive committee meeting.
"Jack Warner of Trinidad and Tobago, president of the North and Central American and Caribbean governing body CONCACAF, received $5m in bribes to vote for Russia to host in 2018 from 10 different shell companies that included entities in Anguilla, Cyprus and the British Virgin Islands, the indictment alleged. Guatemala federation president Rafael Salguero was promised a $1 million bribe to vote for Russia, according to the indictment."
-
Previously:
* World Cup Politics: Fixed Matches, Fascism & FIFA.
* The 'Beautiful Game' Turns Ugly: New Mob Museum Display Explores Corruption Of FIFA.
-More from Beachwood Sports »
The Farmer Files
I can recall barking at my car radio asking him to at least tell me the score. But at least he lived his dreams.Continue reading "The Farmer Files" »
Posted on Apr 3, 2020
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #298: With All Due Respect, Ed Farmer Was An Awful Announcer
The job of the journalist is to tell the truth, not be a clubby insider. Plus: Q Life; Les Grobstein Still Employed - Others Not So Lucky; If You Love Chicago So Much Why Don't You Live There?; Bears Bargain Basement; Dippy DePaul; Ex-Cub Jhonny Pereda Makes Coronavirus History; and How Coffman Denied His Lineage To Become A Cubs Fan.Continue reading "The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #298: With All Due Respect, Ed Farmer Was An Awful Announcer" »
Posted on Apr 3, 2020