Exclusive! The Real Reasons Why Len Kasper Left The Cubs For The Sox
Len Kasper is moving from the Cubs' TV booth to the White Sox' radio booth - supposedly because of his all-consuming love of radio.
But the Beachwood Sports Desk has learned otherwise. Our investigation has uncovered the real reasons behind Kasper's move.
* Didn't want to work on Ricketts' bison farm in offseason anymore.
* Could no longer tolerate Jim Deshaies' dislike of Pearl Jam.
* At this stage of life, he's downsizing.
* Couldn't pass up opportunity to work with Tony La Russa.
* Wasn't allowed to wear Jerry Garcia ties on the air.
* Only way to get out of weekly hits with Bernstein.
* Only way to get out of weekly lunches with Crane Kenney.
* Could no longer resist the siren call of Guaranteed Rate Field.
* In recent divorce, wife got the Cubs.
* Sinclair's Marquee Network finally went too far when they ordered him to do play-by-play of Rudy Giuliani's election challenges.
* Time to be pleasantly mediocre on the other side of town.
The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #332: Losing Ugly
Outschemed, outsmarted, outeverythinged. Plus: Northwestern Also A Lie; The Fighting Five; The Honeymooners; and Bryant's Socks.Continue reading "The Beachwood Radio Sports Hour #332: Losing Ugly" »
Posted on Nov 30, 2020