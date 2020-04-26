In case you were ever confused, here's how it worked in all its glory, from K-State to Chicago to Los Angeles.





-

See also:

"Legendary K-State Men's Basketball head coach Fred 'Tex' Winter teaches the fundamentals and principles behind his Triangle Offense."

*

"Tex Winter - Triangle Offense (The Triple Post Offense)."

*

"This potent offense is a variation of the renowned triple post attack and a continuity offense."

*

The Lakers' Triangle Offense.

-

Comments welcome.

