Dennis Rodman Breaks Down The Bulls' Vaunted Triangle Offense

Fred "Tex" Winter's Baby

In case you were ever confused, here's how it worked in all its glory, from K-State to Chicago to Los Angeles.


See also:

"Legendary K-State Men's Basketball head coach Fred 'Tex' Winter teaches the fundamentals and principles behind his Triangle Offense."

"Tex Winter - Triangle Offense (The Triple Post Offense)."

"This potent offense is a variation of the renowned triple post attack and a continuity offense."

The Lakers' Triangle Offense.

