Dennis Rodman Breaks Down The Bulls' Vaunted Triangle Offense
In case you were ever confused, here's how it worked in all its glory, from K-State to Chicago to Los Angeles.
See also:
"Legendary K-State Men's Basketball head coach Fred 'Tex' Winter teaches the fundamentals and principles behind his Triangle Offense."
"Tex Winter - Triangle Offense (The Triple Post Offense)."
"This potent offense is a variation of the renowned triple post attack and a continuity offense."
The Lakers' Triangle Offense.
