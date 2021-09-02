Beachwood Sports ArchiveA monthly look back
Chicago's "BB Cues" Win Ladies 8-Ball Championship
Five Chicago residents are $11,000 richer after a recent visit to Sin City. But their good fortune didn't happen in the casino.
The team "BB Cues" won the 2020-2021 APA Ladies 8-Ball Pool Championship last month in Las Vegas.
BB Cues were one of only 354 teams nationwide to qualify for the American Poolplayers Association's (APA) Ladies 8-Ball Championship held at the Westgate Las Vegas.
The BB Cues took home $11,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to their local poolroom. Team members include: Yuvia Roman, Christine Degrange, Adina Fried, Alison Lewis and Teresa Jimmerson.
The teammates are members of the local APA League in Chicago where they play pool regularly.
The Ladies 8-Ball Championship, held Aug. 8 - 12, was part of the APA's Poolplayer Championships, which featured 16 divisions of competition, nearly 10,000 total players and more than $1.2 Million in prize money.
The APA, based in Lake Saint Louis, Mo., sanctions the world's largest amateur pool league, known as the APA Pool League throughout the United States, and as the Canadian Pool League in Canada.
Nearly 250,000 members compete in weekly 8-Ball and 9‑Ball League play. The APA is generally recognized as the Governing Body of Amateur Pool, having established the official rules, championships, formats and handicap systems for the sport of amateur billiards.
The APA produces four major tournaments - the APA World Pool Championships, the APA Poolplayer Championships, the APA Junior Championships and the U.S. Amateur Championship - that, together, pay out nearly $2 Million in cash and prizes annually!
The APA and its championships are sponsored by Aramith, Action Cues, PoolDawg and Valley-Dynamo.
Posted on Sep 2, 2021
