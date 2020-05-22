The NHL betting lines changed after NFL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday the league's return plan for the 2019-20 season, but the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning remain the betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup. The updated betting lines reflect a modified playoff format, according to TheLines.com, which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting markets.



The date to begin play is not yet certain, but when the NHL does resume the new format for the Stanley Cup Playoffs will include 24 teams, starting with a round of eight play-in series', and first-round byes for the top four seeds in each conference.

Boston reopened after Tuesday's announcement at +650 on DraftKings - paying $650 profit for every $100 bet - and +600 on FanDuel.

The Bruins were +550 on DraftKings and +650 on FanDuel when the season was postponed in March.

DraftKings moved Tampa Bay to +700 from +750, and FanDuel's line moved to +600 from +700.

The odds for teams in markets where sports betting is legal saw significant moves, too. The Colorado Avalanche reopened Tuesday at +900 (DraftKings) and +750 (FanDuel), changing from +1000 and +850, respectively. DraftKings moved the Vegas Golden Knights to +800 from +1000, and FanDuel moved the line to +850 from +900.

"With first-round byes, the new format gives a distinct advantage to the top four seeds in both conferences and the updated lines reflect that," said Brett Collson, betting analyst at TheLines.com. "With so much pent-up demand for sports betting, we expect relatively heavy betting in regulated sports betting markets across the U.S. So the betting lines should continue to move before the first puck is dropped."

Odds on other teams in legal U.S. betting markets and expected to participate in the playoffs include:

* Pittsburgh Penguins (+1700 DraftKings and +2000 FanDuel, from +1200 DraftKings and +1300 FanDuel)

* Philadelphia Flyers (+1000 DraftKings and +1100 FanDuel, from +1400 DraftKings and +1300 FanDuel)

* New York Islanders (+3500 DraftKings and +4200 FanDuel, from +3500 DraftKings and +2900 FanDuel)

* New York Rangers (+4000 DraftKings and +4000 FanDuel, from +4000 DraftKings and +4500 FanDuel)

* Chicago Blackhawks (+7500 DraftKings and +10000 FanDuel, from +12500 DraftKings and +25000 FanDuel)

