Agony & Ivy

Agony & Ivy is published by The Beachwood Media Company with the express purpose of providing clear-eyed reporting, analysis and commentary that venerates the truth and exposes the phonies and greedheads who have ruined a poignant and precious cultural phenomenon that was always about the fans and never about the players, management, the media, the North Side or the yuppie gentrifiers who spoil everything they touch. Reclaim the Cubs!

Posted on Jun 15, 2022

TrackNotes: Back To The Future

By Thomas Chambers

Will Bob Baffert ever go away? Churchill Downs Inc.: It's just what they do. Dickie D. dead. Cliches can shape your biorhythms. Double-teaming justice. You look just like. We asked one person, me.

Posted on Jan 28, 2022

The White Sox Report

Minnie Miñoso Was Very, Very Good To Us

By Roger Wallenstein

Electric, indefatigable and, finally, undenied.

Posted on Dec 9, 2021