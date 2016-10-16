What's Wrong With White Teachers?

Black teachers are more likely to place high-achieving black students in programs for gifted students. Black teachers suspend and expel black students at lower rates. Singling out recruitment recuses our responsibilities to address the racism that afflicts white teachers and creates conditions that push black teachers out of the profession at an alarming rate. Trying to convince more black teachers to enter a profession they're likely to abandon after a couple years is not even half a solution.

There's much at stake for white teachers who represent more than 80 percent of the profession. Research shows that "African-American students and white students with the same level of prior achievement make comparable academic progress when they are assigned to teachers of comparable effectiveness." We need the majority of teachers of this country to improve their practice. An effective teacher must be defined as a teacher who is not racist and who acts on the high expectations she has for every child.

The unconscious bias, racial anxieties and stereotypes that contribute to the criminalization of black people, improper medical diagnoses and employment discrimination also lend themselves to lower expectations of black students and no-tolerance discipline policies in schools.

We can't put the burden on fixing racist expectations on black teachers. Black teachers are tired of being typecast as disciplinarians. The research shows they are more effective, but expecting them to single-handedly combat the racism prevalent in schools is one of the reasons so many leave the profession early. For these reasons, others have rightly recommended changing the conditions that push teachers of color out the profession.

Focusing on black recruitment insidiously shields white educators from scrutiny and downplays how important it is to provide teachers an anti-racist education before and after they enter the profession. This transcends school type. Charter schools and regular schools alike are implicated in the problem. However, there's a particular irony in the white reformers who descended upon cities like New Orleans, Newark and Philadelphia to close achievement gaps with an army of young white teachers. If they don't take seriously the way racism undermines their efforts, they're the ones who need to be disrupted, taken over and reformed.

Black educators have been focused on the problems associated with racism and bias for generations, but have not had reform systems built around their ideas. A recent offering came from Columbia Teachers College professor Christopher Emdin's 2016 book For White Folks Who Teach in the Hood . . . and the Rest of Y'all.

Emdin channels the work of University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Gloria Ladson-Billings, who, in her groundbreaking 1994 book The Dreamkeepers: Successful Teachers of African American Children, coined the term "culturally relevant teaching," which Ladson-Billings writes "empowers students intellectually, socially, emotionally, and politically by using cultural referents to impart knowledge, skills, and attitudes."

There are many others who train white teachers to be less racist, including Sonia Nieto, professor emerita at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst; Travis J. Bristol, assistant professor at Boston University; and Shaun Harper, professor at the University of Southern California.

But the outpouring of articles on recruiting black teachers has drowned out the scholars who aren't afraid to name racism as the main reason black students aren't as successful as they should be in school.

Make no mistake: All students benefit from having black teachers. Black children just have the additional benefit of seeing themselves represented in positions of leadership and to learn from someone who isn't just visiting their culture - if they even make the attempt.

Still, white teachers aren't going anywhere, which means that black students need for white teachers to stop being racist as much as they need new, effective black teachers.

Whiteness can no longer be a hall pass.

