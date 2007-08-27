Who We Are

"The Ocean Is Boiling" | The Disaster That Led To The Creation Of Earth Day

"On January 28th, 1969, crude oil and gas erupted from a platform off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. Alarm over the disaster reverberated around the world, energizing the nascent environmental movement and leading to a slew of legislative changes."





"On this special episode of the podcast, we honor the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day by digging into its oily Santa Barbara origins with local WSL athletes and leaders from Santa Barbara non-profit organizations.

"Explore what led to Earth Day's creation and the positive impact it has had on environmental activism and legislation with Championship Tour surfers Lakey Peterson and Conner Coffin, Executive Director of Santa Barbara Channelkeeper Kira Redmond, Community Environmental Council Program Director Michael Chiacos, and Environmental Defense Center's Chief Counsel Linda Krop.

"For more tips on what you can do this Earth Day, and everyday, visit wsl.tv/earthday."

See also:

"A recent documentary about the Santa Barbara oil spill, and the power of community."

Click through or watch it here:

