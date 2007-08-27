The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles IX: Evictions

"It might be worth thinking twice about what you're taking part in if you're throwing people out of their homes via Zoom - a platform you're only using because it's not safe for people to leave their homes."





-

Previously:

* The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles: Parts I - III.

* The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles: Parts IV and V.

* The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles Part VI: Testing ALF.

* The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles Part VII: Bursting Bubble Leagues.

* The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles VIII: Prisons & Jails.

-

Comments welcome.

