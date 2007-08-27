Chicago - Jun. 29, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood Politics
Our monthly archive.
Who We Are
Chicago by the numbers.
Sausage Links
Wiki Daley
Wiki Rahm
Illinois Channel
CAN TV
Ralph Martire
Doonesbury
Government Attic
Division Street
Indie Political Report
The Obameter
ProPublica
The Intercept
SCOTUS Blog
American Dream Betrayed

The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles IX: Evictions

By Last Week Tonight

"It might be worth thinking twice about what you're taking part in if you're throwing people out of their homes via Zoom - a platform you're only using because it's not safe for people to leave their homes."


-

Previously:
* The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles: Parts I - III.

* The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles: Parts IV and V.

* The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles Part VI: Testing ALF.

* The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles Part VII: Bursting Bubble Leagues.

* The John Oliver Coronavirus Chronicles VIII: Prisons & Jails.

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on June 29, 2020
MUSIC - Jonathan Pie's Glastonbury.
TV - Pandemic TV Viewing Surges.
POLITICS - Here Come The Evictions.
SPORTS - Real Service Time.

BOOKS - Rename Calhoun County.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Meet These Rising Latino Studies Scholars.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company