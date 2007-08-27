Who We Are

Political Odds

For entertainment purposes only. And office pools. Updated as events warrant.

The chance that . . .

Trump wins popular vote: 1%. And that's even if Putin holds back the river wards until he learns how many votes he needs.

Trump wins Electoral College: 48%. Draws another inside straight in the swing states but loses by margin of dead voters who attended his rallies and got COVID.

GOP loses Senate: 80%. But will McConnell accept the results and vacate the majority leader's suite?

Dems keep House: 99%: They will then find a way to fuck up everything over the next four years.



Kim Foxx wins re-election: 55%. Phantom O'Brien gets swamped in blue wave.

Democratic judges sweep Cook County: 100%. Even without the river wards.

Dick Durbin wins re-election: 99%. If only he could beat Chuck Schumer.

Cheri Bustos wins re-election: 53%. Republican opponent closer than appears in mirror.

Lauren Underwood wins re-election: 53%. Ice cream man appears closer than in mirror.

Judge Michael Toomin is retained: 48%. Toni Preckwinkle gets her man.

Fair Tax wins: 48%. Only Ken Griffin and Sam Zell can have nice things.

Percent of Americans who vow to move to another country after results are in: 40%. Unless they've already made their reservations.

Number who do: 0. Who will even take us at this point?

Number of rich people who leave Illinois if Fair Tax wins: 0. Call their bluff.

Another Hunter Biden laptop is "discovered" before night is out: 50%. Maybe they'll just go with more Hillary e-mails.

Rudy Guiliani goes into hiding: 1%. Not smart enough to get out while he can.

Trump pardons himself before night is out: 1%. Will save for a White House superspreader event.

SCOTUS decides election: 50%. Kavanaugh has already ordered kegs and 'za for the long nights ahead.

-

Election Night Over/Unders

Number of Proud Boys who blow themselves up: 12

Time that Fox News calls it for Trump: 7 p.m.

Time that OANN calls it for Trump: 7 a.m.

Time that Trump calls it for himself: Noon

-

Comments welcome.

