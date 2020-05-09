2020 Election Notebook | By The Numbers Culled from a variety of sources. * Donald Trump won 43% of the vote in Illinois. About 2.3 million people. They knew exactly what they were doing. Grapple with it. Assignment Desk: Interview all 2.3 million! * Biden won Illinois with 55% of the vote - about 2.95 million people. * Others: Jo Jorgenson, Libertarian Party: 1.1%, 58,000. Howie Hawkins, Green Party: .5%, 26,000. Brian Carroll, American Solidarity Party: .2%, 8.000. Gloria La Riva, Party for Socialism and Liberation: .1%, 6,900. Kanye West was not on the ballot - though write-in candidates got 5,269 votes (.1%). To repeat: 43% of Illinois voters chose Trump.

Cook County Biden: 72.8%, 1,351,111. Trump: 25.7%, 475,960. Jorgenson: .7%, 13,303. Hawkins .5%, 9,200. Carroll: Apparently 0! La Riva: .2%, 3,309. The Fertilized 41st * Trump won one ward in Chicago. " . . . the 41st Ward on the Far Northwest Side, where the president claimed 51.72 percent of the vote, according to unofficial election results. The 41st Ward includes parts of Norwood Park, Edison Park and O'Hare," Block Club Chicago reports. "The 38th Ward, which borders the 41st, also saw a closer contest, with Biden winning 57 percent of the vote. And the 19th Ward on the Far South Side saw Biden win with 58 percent. That ward includes parts of Beverly, Mt. Greenwood and Morgan Park. "The Far Northwest Side and the 19th Ward on the Far South Side are traditionally seen as more conservative and Republican-leaning than the rest of the city. They're known to be home to many Chicago police officers, firefighters and other city workers." Chicago's police union, of course, endorsed Trump. The majority of Chicago's police officer voted a rabid Trump supporter into the union's presidency in May. One might surmise that the majority of Chicago police officers voted for Trump. Wee Willie Wilson

Perennial rich guy candidate Willie Wilson managed to attract/buy 212,563 votes in his independent bid to oust Dick Durbin from the U.S. Senate. Unfortunately for him, that was good for only 4% of the total. Durbin's 2.8 million votes (53%) were more than enough to carry him to a fifth term. Republican challenger Mark Curran, formerly the sheriff of Lake County, notched 2.1 million votes (40%). Wilson has now embarrassed himself in two runs for mayor, one run for president and now a run for U.S. Senate. Hey, Willie: voters aren't buying what you're selling - or selling what you're buying. * Durbin won more votes from the city's black wards than Wilson won overall, according to the Crusader. "There were 16 Black wards where Wilson received less than 20 percent of the vote," the paper reports. Suburban Mice

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx won re-election with 54% of the vote over retired judge Pat O'Brien. O'Brien bested Foxx in the suburbs, garnering 50.8% of the vote (430,647) to Foxx's 43.5% (374,138). But in the city, Foxx swamped O'Brien with 583,299 votes to 271,153. Unsurprisingly, O'Brien's strongest ward was also the city's Trumpiest - the 41st, where he notched 75% of the vote. - Comments welcome.





