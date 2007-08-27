Wisconsin's Winter Wonders

Winter Wonders is a 1.4-mile touchless, drive-thru holiday light show featuring more than one million LED lights set in the area surrounding the Boerner Botanical Arboretum and Whitnall Park.

This year's COVID-safe show kicks off with a Special Preview, November 13-15, and continues with a daily schedule, November 20 - January 3.



A COVID-Safe Event: All displays are viewed from the safety and comfort of the family vehicle. Online ticket purchase, all ticket scanning, and even the delivery of holiday gift bags are touchless/no contact.

Expanded Holiday Light Displays: EgoTech has reimagined the show, bringing back the popular displays from last year (think snowmen, Santas on motorcycles, and color washes on the trees of the Arboretum) and adding new displays, concert lighting, and other dramatic lighting techniques--brought to life by one million LED lights.

NEW Mini Drive-In Feature: Up to 20 cars at a time pull into the mini drive-in to view a holiday cartoon and enjoy a singalong in the family vehicle. First come, first served.

Location/1.4 Mile Drive-Through Route: Vehicles enter at Whitnall Park Golf Course, 6751 S. 92nd St., form a line, tune in to listen to holiday music, then follow the 1.4-mile drive-through route in the area surrounding Boerner Botanical Arboretum and Whitnall Park. No person (or family pet!) may leave the vehicle while on the show route.

Show Dates/Times

Special Preview: November 13-15, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Daily Schedule: November 20 - January 3, from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day.

The Line opens at 4:30 p.m., with the last entry at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets

Online: WinterWonders.org

In Person: TruStone Financial - Greenfield, Cudahy, Kenosha; Festival Foods - Hales Corners.

Preview Tickets (November 13-15) $15 per vehicle - includes a ticket for a return visit.

Tickets below are valid any night of the regular 2020 schedule.

$25: Carload - up to legal capacity of vehicle (Cars, Mini Vans, Pickups, SUVs).

NEW $35: Skip-The-Line Carload - Limited availability. Early entry between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. required to guarantee a spot at the Mini Drive-In. Tickets must be purchased for a specific date. Tickets available for purchase online only.

$50: Limousines - up to 12 people.

Larger Vehicles by Reservation Only (414-525-5602).

Special Promotions

Dinner & a Show with That's Amore $40, includes $25 Carload ticket and $25 That's Amore Gift Certificate.

Wimmer Wednesdays, each Wednesday, everyone in the vehicle receives "starlight glasses" to make the show extra sparkly.

Included With Admission & Presented At The Gate

Holiday gift bag (one per vehicle), with special gifts, coupons and promotions from show *

sponsors, and instructions for a free, personalized letter e-mailed from Santa.

More Information

Call 888-733-1888 or visit WinterWonders.org.

Comments welcome.

