We Have Questions
This started with a discussion of the physics of Fantasy Island. As many others have wondered, is Roarke a grifter, a deity, a techno-wizard? That led to this.
TIM: If the fantasies only lasted for the duration of the trip to the island, why didn't Mr. Roarke make Tattoo taller? He never left the island, right?
STEVE: This is like, "When the Blues Brothers went to the diner to get that guy for the band, why didn't they take Aretha instead?"
TIM: Yes! I can't remember the comic who said: Remember that movie where Halle Berry was so poor that she had to become a prostitute? Why didn't she just become a model?
STEVE: Why don't they make the entire plane out of the black box?
TIM: Steven Wright: Why doesn't Tarzan have a beard?
STEVE: Gilligan's Island: They can make a radio out of a coconut but can't fix a hole in a boat?
TIM: Why didn't they make the boat out of a black box?
Posted on April 3, 2021
