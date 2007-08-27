Chicago - Apr. 12, 2020
THINGS: Perhaps The Worst Movie Ever Made

By Horrible Reviews

'It's on another level, man. None of the characters in the movie care about the actual movie they are in.'


Featuring porn star Amber Lynn as a TV news reporter who keeps her clothes on the entire film.

-

"I've seen a lot of craptastic movies in my time, but Things takes the cake." - Rotten Tomatoes

-

"This might actually, legitimately be the worst movie ever made." - Something Awful

-

Comments welcome.




Posted on April 12, 2020
