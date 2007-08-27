The Chagall Windows

"Marc Chagall's America Windows is one of the most beloved treasures in our vast collection. First debuting at the Art Institute in 1977 and made forever famous less than 10 years later by an appearance in the film Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the 'Chagall Windows,' as they are more popularly known, hold a special place in the hearts of Chicagoans."





From Wikipedia:

"Marc Chagall (born Moïche Zakharovitch Chagalov, 6 July [O.S. 24 June] 1887 - 28 March 1985) was a Russian-French artist of Belarusian Jewish origin.

"An early modernist, he was associated with several major artistic styles and created works in a wide range of artistic formats, including painting, drawings, book illustrations, stained glass, stage sets, ceramic tapestries and fine art prints.

"Art critic Robert Hughes referred to Chagall as 'the quintessential Jewish artist of the twentieth century' (though Chagall saw his work as 'not the dream of one people but of all humanity').

"According to art historian Michael J. Lewis, Chagall was considered to be 'the last survivor of the first generation of European modernists.'

"For decades, he 'had also been respected as the world's pre-eminent Jewish artist.'

"Using the medium of stained glass, he produced windows for the cathedrals of Reims and Metz, windows for the UN and the Art Institute of Chicago and the Jerusalem Windows in Israel.

"He also did large-scale paintings, including part of the ceiling of the Paris Opéra."

