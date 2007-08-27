Chicago - Jul. 1, 2020
Music TV Politics Sports Books People Places & Things
 
Beachwood PP&T
Our monthly PP&T archive.
Chicagoetry
Rhymes for the Times.
Beachwood Bookmarks
So You've Decided To Be Evil
Vintage Beer Signs
Easy Bar Tricks
Best of Craigslist
Wacky Packages
Chicagology
Taquitos Snack Food Reviews
How Products Are Made
Everyday Mysteries
Chicago Zombie
FAIL
Texts From Last Night
Fuck My Life
Awkward Family Photos
QuackWatch
Alcademics
Lamebook
Ultra Local Geography
Uncyclopedia
Best Pinball Machine Ever
Land of Sky Beer Waters
Calumet 412
Chicago Patterns
Vince Michael's Time Tells
Renegades of Funk Chicago
History vs. Hollywood

The Chagall Windows

By The Art Institute Of Chicago

"Marc Chagall's America Windows is one of the most beloved treasures in our vast collection. First debuting at the Art Institute in 1977 and made forever famous less than 10 years later by an appearance in the film Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the 'Chagall Windows,' as they are more popularly known, hold a special place in the hearts of Chicagoans."


-

From Wikipedia:

"Marc Chagall (born Moïche Zakharovitch Chagalov, 6 July [O.S. 24 June] 1887 - 28 March 1985) was a Russian-French artist of Belarusian Jewish origin.

"An early modernist, he was associated with several major artistic styles and created works in a wide range of artistic formats, including painting, drawings, book illustrations, stained glass, stage sets, ceramic tapestries and fine art prints.

"Art critic Robert Hughes referred to Chagall as 'the quintessential Jewish artist of the twentieth century' (though Chagall saw his work as 'not the dream of one people but of all humanity').

"According to art historian Michael J. Lewis, Chagall was considered to be 'the last survivor of the first generation of European modernists.'

"For decades, he 'had also been respected as the world's pre-eminent Jewish artist.'

"Using the medium of stained glass, he produced windows for the cathedrals of Reims and Metz, windows for the UN and the Art Institute of Chicago and the Jerusalem Windows in Israel.

"He also did large-scale paintings, including part of the ceiling of the Paris Opéra."

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on July 1, 2020
MUSIC - Jonathan Pie's Glastonbury.
TV - Pandemic TV Viewing Surges.
POLITICS - Here Come The Evictions.
SPORTS - You Don't Actually Remember The '85 Bears.

BOOKS - The Legacy Of Racism For Children.
PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Meet These Rising Latino Studies Scholars.

Search The Beachwood Reporter
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Email:
Follow BeachwoodReport on Twitter

Beachwood Radio!






© 2006 - 2020, The Beachwood Media Company