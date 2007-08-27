Chicago - Dec. 17, 2019
The Beachwood Holiday Gift Guide 2019 In Review

Stuff These!

Last call! Get your orders in.

1. Chicago Photo Booth.

helene1gift.jpg

-

2. Vintage Trinkets & Treasures.

7upglass.jpg

-

3. Chicago Tote Bags, Fanny Packs & Pouches.

Screen Shot 2019-12-15 at 5.24.54 PM.png

-

4. Hockey Stick Bottle Openers.

marty2gift.jpg

-

5. Scott Buckner's Tiny Vistas.

Buckner11.jpeg

-

Plus:

SIU Press Holiday Sale: Give The Gift Of Chicago, Illinois History, Rhetorics & Feminisms, Theater In The Americas, And Some Crab Orchard Poetry.

SIUsale2.png

-

And:

You can also give the gift of Beachwood! Same-day Christmas delivery available.

brmembershipholiday.gif

-

Comments welcome.



Permalink

Posted on December 15, 2019
