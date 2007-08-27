The Beachwood Holiday Gift Guide 2019 In Review

Last call! Get your orders in.

1. Chicago Photo Booth.

-

2. Vintage Trinkets & Treasures.

-

3. Chicago Tote Bags, Fanny Packs & Pouches.

-

4. Hockey Stick Bottle Openers.

-

5. Scott Buckner's Tiny Vistas.

-

Plus:

SIU Press Holiday Sale: Give The Gift Of Chicago, Illinois History, Rhetorics & Feminisms, Theater In The Americas, And Some Crab Orchard Poetry.

-

And:

You can also give the gift of Beachwood! Same-day Christmas delivery available.

-

Comments welcome.

